Sensory's Trulyhandsfree Technology Enables Natural Voice Interaction With Elliq AI Companion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By enabling hands-free interaction with ElliQ, we're setting a new standard for how people of all ages and skill levels interact with their technology.” - Todd MozerSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sensory, Inc., a leader in embedded AI and voice technology, is excited to announce a partnership with Intuition Robotics, creator of ElliQ, the AI-driven companion robot for older adults. This collaboration provides natural voice interaction capabilities to ElliQ, enhancing user experience and accessibility for older adults.



ElliQ features Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology , an embedded AI solution for low-power wake words and phrase recognition. This technology enables ElliQ users to engage with their AI companion by simply saying the hotword,“ElliQ.” With this, the AI companion wakes up and is ready to engage with the user. Additionally, ElliQ is equipped with Sensory's speaker verification technology for speaker identification, which enhances ElliQ's ability to personalize interactions based on the user. Sensory's SoundID is also enabled to detect and classify various environmental sounds, like glass breaking or alarms, further enriching ElliQ's ability to understand and respond to its surroundings.



Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory, commented on the partnership:“Our partnership with Intuition Robotics showcases Sensory's commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative AI solutions. By enabling hands-free interaction with ElliQ, we're setting a new standard for how people of all ages and technology skill levels interact with their technology.”



Dor Skuler, Co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics added:“Integrating Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology into ElliQ marks another step forward in our mission to improve the lives of older adults through our AI companion ElliQ. These advanced capabilities not only enhance user experience but also increase ElliQ's ability to be a helpful companion to our older adult customers, allowing our users to interact with their companion more naturally and effortlessly and for ElliQ to be better aware of the context of her environment.”



With this partnership, Sensory and Intuition Robotics are poised to make a significant impact on the lives of older adults, providing them with a more intuitive, accessible, and personalized AI companion that enhances their daily lives.



About Sensory, Inc.

Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 60 patents, Sensory's innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span industries like automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical, and more. To learn more please visit .



About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier, and more independent lives at home. The company's award-winning product, ElliQ, is a groundbreaking social companion that uses state-of-the-art AI technology to foster companionship, engagement, and overall well-being for seniors. ElliQ has been recognized by CES with a Best of Innovation Award and it has been named to TIME's Best Inventions list. Intuition Robotics has won coveted spots on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and Fortune's Change The World List. Investors include Woven Capital, Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures, and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and Asia. To learn more, please visit or .



Media Contacts:



Amanda Defelice

Sensory, Inc.

...



Amalia Katz-Doron

Intuition Robotics

...

Press

Sensory, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.