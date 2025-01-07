Lynxspring To Showcase Latest Advancements In Automation And Integration For The Built Environment At AHR Expo 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lynxspring, Inc., ( ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-cloud integration and automation today announced they will be showcasing their latest technology and solutions at AHR Expo 2025. The Expo is taking place in Orlando, Florida, February 10-12, at the Orange County Convention Center. Lynxspring will be at Booth #1481 within the Building Automation and Control Showcase.Lynxspring will share its comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions and services for delivering connectivity, integration, automation, control, data normalization, interoperability and optimal operational outcomes for today's buildings and the equipment that run them.During AHR Expo 2025, Lynxspring will be highlighting:JENEsys Edge®, the company's extended portfolio of embedded IP controllers and extension modules that leverage the Niagara Framework® complemented by a range of new installer tools.The introduction of the JENEsys Edge® 634, a new (soon to be released) embedded IP controller incorporating Lynxspring's new high-performing, AI-ready multi-core processor.Version 2.2 of the JENEsys Edge® VAV, the first, IP-based, variable air volume controller leveraging the Niagara Framework®.A new VAV Wall module for JENEsys Edge that accurately senses temperature, humidity, and more.Three new E2E (Edge-to-Enterprise) connectors for the company's edge-to-cloud operational technology (OT) data management platform and IDL (Independent Data Layer).Onyxx® LX, the company's line of BACnet® MS/TP, configurable controllers, smart thermostats, and digital room sensors.“With our tradition of innovation for the built environment, Lynxspring continues to drive the evolution of buildings that meet the changing requirements of building owners, operators, system integrators, contractors, distributors and equipment manufacturers,” said Marc Petock, vice president, chief marketing, and communications officer.“Our domain expertise, proven solutions, services, and technology advancements enable our customers and partners to achieve outcomes that are enhancing centralized control, operational and energy efficiencies, data management and data driven gains, prolonged equipment lifetime and sustainability goals.”Further information about AHR Expo 2025 is available at: .Additional information on Lynxspring is available at: .For more information, please contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500...About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company's product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.

