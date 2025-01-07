Findreps® App Update Features AI-Assisted Smartprofilestm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Landmark Rep Recruiting Gets Major AI Boost, While Preserving its Signature Human Touch

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network® (HSMN) announced today that its E-Recruiting subsidiary, FindReps®, has incorporated an Artificial Intelligence Large Language Model in an update of its popular apps, FindReps (for recruiters and hiring managers) and NewLinesTM (for sales rep candidates).A core feature of the platform is the SmartProfileTM, which replaces résumés and enables FindReps' powerful Mutual-Matching algorithm to work its magic. According to FindReps, the SmartProfile process has been greatly accelerated by deploying AI, without compromising the company's acclaimed personalized approach."Integrating the large language model has delivered a remarkable boost in speed," said Rick Cataldo, co-founder of HSMN and CTO of FindReps. He emphasized that the key to successful AI integration lies in balancing advanced automation with human oversight. "Just as a skilled recruiter's intuition is essential for identifying top-tier talent, human quality control remains critical in ensuring excellence throughout the screening process," Cataldo noted.About FindReps®The FindReps® system leverages a unique algorithm that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process, replacing them with SmartProfiles. FindReps' Mutual-Matching paradigm is faster, more efficient and much more affordable than other screening methods, and also enables anxiety-free passive recruiting.Using the FindReps system, manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified medical sales reps much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.The FindReps app is available on the Apple App Store at:The NewLines app is available on the Apple App Store at:and on Google Play at:For more information about FindReps, visit:or follow us on X: @FindReps_appFor more information about HSMN, visit:or follow us on X: @hsmn_comCopyright © 2025 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network is a registered trademark of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. FindReps is a registered trademark of FindReps LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

