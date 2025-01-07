Start The New Year With Intention: Seeking God First By Anita Keagy Inspires A Deeper Relationship With Jesus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a new year begins, many Christians are committing to growing spiritually and living with greater intention. Anita Keagy's book Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him offers readers an engaging and practical approach to making time with God a priority. This eight-session Bible study is designed for individuals and groups alike, providing tools to establish or deepen the habit of daily quiet time with Jesus.

“Spiritual resolutions often get sidelined by the busyness of life,” says Keagy.“Seeking God First is for anyone longing for more joy, peace, and clarity in their walk with Christ, no matter where they are on their journey.”

Central to Seeking God First is the 21-Day Challenge, a step-by-step guide that equips readers to spend intentional time with God daily. Through practical tips, Scripture-based encouragement, and heartfelt insights, Anita inspires readers to embrace the life-changing benefits of putting God first in their lives.

Why is Seeking God First perfect for the New Year? This Bible study offers a renewed focus, helping readers start 2025 with a Christ-centered perspective. Its accessible format is ideal for busy schedules, featuring guided sessions and practical exercises. Real stories from readers testify to its transformative impact, bringing deeper peace, joy, and connection with Jesus.

Anita Keagy, the founder of JoyShop Ministries, is passionate about helping others discover the benefits of daily quiet time. Her engaging teaching style and heartfelt testimony resonate with readers of all ages, making this study an ideal tool for churches, small groups, and individuals.

About Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy is the founder of JoyShop Ministries, established in 2006 to inspire people to spend time with God daily through Bible reading and prayer. Since then, Anita has shared her message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life at conferences, retreats, schools, and churches, both nationally and internationally. Her story is rooted in her experience of becoming pregnant as a teenager, placing her baby for adoption, and reuniting with her daughter twenty-one years later. Anita's deep desire to know her child became the foundation of her ministry, reflecting God's desire to know each of His children. She is the author of The File: A Mother and Child's Life-Changing Reunion and has produced a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First. Anita lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul. They have five children, sixteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

