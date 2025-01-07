Susie King Taylor Community School Wins 2024 Best Of Georgia Regional Award For Excellence In Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Susie King Taylor Community School (SKTCS), a tuition-free, public K-8 charter school located in downtown Savannah, has proudly been awarded a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This recognition, awarded by popular community vote and hosted by gbj, celebrates the school's impact on local families and dedication to an innovative, place-based education model.



The Best of Georgia Awards highlights businesses and organizations statewide that demonstrate exceptional quality and community support. For SKTCS, the award is more than a win-it's proof of the meaningful connection the school has built within Savannah's historic neighborhoods. Named after Susie King Taylor, a Savannah native and the first Black woman to openly teach in a school for formerly enslaved children in Georgia, SKTCS honors her legacy of resilience and service by fostering compassionate, curious, and engaged young citizens.



“Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award by popular vote means the world to us,” said Dr. Yanis Medina, School Director of SKTCS.“It reaffirms that our approach to education-focusing on compassion, creativity, and community connections-resonates with those we serve.”



SKTCS stands out for its place-based learning model, incorporating Savannah's landscapes, culture, and history into the curriculum. With monthly field experiences, students regularly step outside the traditional classroom to connect their studies to real-world settings, sparking curiosity and deepening their appreciation for the community around them. Through a well-rounded curriculum that includes MyView Literacy, Ready Mathematics, Elevate Science, and social studies enhanced by Savannah's rich history, SKTCS ensures academic excellence while fostering critical thinking and creativity.



Beyond academics, SKTCS emphasizes life skills such as conflict resolution, self-regulation, and kindness, ensuring that students grow as both scholars and future community leaders.



For SKTCS, the Best of Georgia Regional Award is a powerful affirmation of its unique role in Chatham County. As a community-driven school, SKTCS isn't just a place of learning; it's a nurturing environment where students are encouraged to explore, connect, and grow into confident, compassionate citizens-just as Susie King Taylor envisioned.



