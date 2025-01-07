Lop Rahul Gandhi Has Determination To Fight Against Corruption: Veteran Cong Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) Veteran leader from West Bengal and a former parliamentarian from the state, Pradip Bhattacharya, on Tuesday told IANS that in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi he finds a leader who is genuine about fighting in the country.

According to him, he has observed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for a long time and finds him a man with the dream of a beautiful India.

“Rahul Gandhi has been trying his level best. Some people criticise him, but from my experience, whenever I had the opportunity to talk to him or walk with him, I could clearly see that his mind is very open.

“Rahul Gandhi genuinely wants to make a difference and is determined to fight against corruption. He has repeatedly stated that he will continue the fight,” Bhattacharya told IANS.

According to Bhattacharya, LoP Rahul Gandhi aims to rebuild the Congress party and there is no doubt that if the party's state leadership in West Bengal follows his vision properly, it will yield results.

Recently Bhattacharya was in the midst of controversy as he claimed that the Congress in West Bengal was paying the price of expelling Mamata Banerjee from the party.

He also claimed that then state president of Congress in West Bengal, late Somen Mitra, was forced to expel Mamata Banerjee from the Congress because of pressure from the party's central leadership, especially then Congress National President Sitaram Kesri.

After Mamata Banerjee parted ways with the Congress she formed the Trinamool Congress.

Significantly, both in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and 2011 West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress had an electoral understanding with the Congress.

However, the two parties parted ways soon and since the 2016 state Assembly polls the Congress had an electoral understanding with the CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal which continued even in the general elections in 2024.