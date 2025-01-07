Comcast Expands State-Of-The-Art Network To Bring Fast, Reliable Internet To Coral Springs, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) began in the residential areas west of University Drive. Crews broke ground last year at the intersection of NW 28th St. and SW 94th Ave. Building is currently taking place near NW 49th Pl. and NW 89th Ter. and will continue up and down Westview Dr. and 86th Way. The next areas to be constructed are between Coral Ridge Dr. and Coral Springs Dr., south of W Sample Rd. and north of Royal Palm Blvd.



"We're glad to see Comcast investing in and expanding to Coral Springs with a brand-new fiber network," said Cindy Brief, President of the Coral Springs Chamber . "Whether you're using the Internet to work, learn or be entertained, an online connection is a must-have. Comcast's decision to come to Coral Springs means residents and businesses will have a new connectivity option, and it is just another reason our city is the perfect place to call home or open a business."



This new, next-generation network will give Coral Springs access to faster Internet speeds that outperform competitors - up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses. With this fiber-to-the-home technology, customers can access symmetrical speeds which means faster uploads than ever before.

"Coral Springs is the ideal location to bring this remarkable technology," said Rafael Visbal, Vice President of Market Development for Comcast's Florida Region. "We heard from the community. Today, we're answering their call by building a network ready for tomorrow. Once our network is online, families, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses will have the reliability and speed they need."

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands, and consumers in Coral Springs will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With fast Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Coral Spring's Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Accessing Affordable Internet

Comcast is committed to making Internet accessible and affordable across communities in Florida. Since 2011, the technology leader has offered

Internet Essentials . The program provides low-cost Internet service, digital skills training and subsidized computers to eligible income-constrained households. Internet Essentials has helped hundreds of thousands of Floridians since its launch in 2011, including students, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities enrolled in public assistance programs and more.



While Comcast's commitment to Broward County can be traced back for decades, the technology leader's presence and support is now on full display in Coral Springs. The company recently sponsored the city's Oktoberfest event, where Xfinity representatives chatted with residents about future service areas.

Comcast Business also took over Let's Chill Homemade Ice Cream . The team offered free ice cream flights to patrons and shared information about their products and services.

"This is a new day, Coral Springs. While we have served businesses in the city for some time, we're thrilled to announce we're building a fiber network across the city. This investment should send a strong message that Comcast is here to support this community's connectivity needs for decades to come," said Jeff

Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. "We're ready to win your business and show you why Comcast is a leader in this space. Whether it's Comcast Business or Xfinity services, we're here to connect you to the moments that matter most."

Residents can visit Xfinity/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability. The majority of this project is expected to be completed by late 2025. Comcast's most recent expansion to Coral Springs is part of the company's latest investment in Florida, which also includes expansions to DeSoto County , Citrus County and more areas of Miami-Dade County .

###

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast

Corporation

(Nasdaq: CMCSA ) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity,

Comcast

Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including

NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit



for more information.

Press Contact:

Sydney Freeman

[email protected]



SOURCE Comcast