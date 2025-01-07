The rising incidence of blood cancers and hematological disorders, growing need for Leukopaks in research and development, increased focus on cell-based therapies, technological advancements in apheresis devices, and government and private funding for cancer research will drive market growth.



Recent technological innovations in apheresis machines and leukapheresis systems are enhancing procedures' efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness, thereby improving patient outcomes and stimulating growth in the leukapheresis market. A December 2023 article in *Transfusion and Apheresis Science* highlighted the manufacturing challenges of CAR-T cells, which begin with the extraction of T cells through leukapheresis from peripheral blood. The article emphasized the vital importance of an effective leukapheresis product for the success of CAR-T cell therapy. It underscored the need to understand the factors that influence T cell quality.

By product, the leukapheresis devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global leukapheresis market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of advanced apheresis devices in both clinical and research settings, coupled with technological advancements improving efficiency and safety. For instance, in March 2024, the U.S. FDA authorized Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi, a new CAR T cell therapy for people with specific forms of leukemia and lymphoma. The treatment begins with leukapheresis, in which patients' white blood cells are collected to make the therapy. Additionally, the leukapheresis disposables segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for single-use disposable products to minimize cross-contamination risks and enhance procedural safety in hospitals and research laboratories.

By application, the research application segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global leukapheresis market in 2023 owing to the increased use of leukopaks in cancer research, immunotherapy development, and other cutting-edge biomedical research applications. For instance, in November 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced the addition of CliniPrime Cryopreserved Leukopaks to its GMP-compliant portfolio, thereby improving cell therapy development and production. These cryopreserved leukopaks provide critical donor-derived starting material for gene-modified cell therapy research and development. Additionally, the therapeutics application segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of blood cancers and the growing adoption of leukapheresis for CAR-T cell therapy and other cell-based treatments.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global leukapheresis market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of leukapheresis in therapeutic procedures, especially in cancer centers and hematology units. For instance, in August 2023, the FDA approved Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' Reveos Automated Whole Blood Processing System. This device improves the processing of whole blood into white blood cells and other components, to increase blood supply in the United States. Additionally, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased focus on cell-based therapies and the use of leukapheresis in clinical trials and R&D for innovative therapeutic developments.

The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of blood cancers, significant investment in cancer research, and the presence of key market players. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditures, growing prevalence of hematological disorders, expanding research activities, and rising adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging markets like China and India. For instance, in May 2023, Akadeum Life Sciences announced a new range of products for cell therapy research, extending their BACS Microbubble technique for easy isolation of T cells and PBMCs from leukapheresis material while bypassing typical lysis or centrifugation processes.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.

Report Scope:



Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players



Asahi Kasei Corporation



Fresenius



Terumo BCT Inc.



Haemonetics Corporation



Macopharma



Miltenyi Biotec



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Charles River Laboratories



AllCells



StemExpress



Caltag Medsystems Ltd.



ZenBio Inc.



Lonza Group



PPA Research Group Key Biologics

Key Attributes:

