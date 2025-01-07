(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal-organic Frameworks was valued at USD 459.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 949.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.60%.

This report provides a qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the global market for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The study uses 2023 as the base year, while providing revenue forecasts for 2024 to 2029 (USD thousands). The report segments and analyzes the market by metal, application, shape, composition and region. Regions are sub-segmented by key countries.

The segments consist of:

Metal: Zinc, copper, zirconium, aluminum and others.

Application: Chemical/petrochemical/environment, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences and others.

Shape: Particles/granules, pellets, monoliths, thin films.

Composition: Non-composite, composite/derivatives. Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Report Scope:

65 data tables and 45 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of actual market size and revenue forecast for the MOFs market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on metal type, shape, application, composition, and region

Description of metal-organic frameworks, focusing on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications

Information on the fabrication processes for these organic-inorganic materials, and discussion of major manufacturing and technical issues

Coverage of the factors impacting market growth, trends and opportunities in major regions and technological innovations of the industry

Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry Profiles of the leading market participants, including BASF, Baker Hughes Co., CD Bioparticles, novoMOF, and Promethean Particles Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $459.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $949.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Definition

Market Background

Advantages of MOFs

Types of MOFs

Fabrication/Synthesis Process of MOFs

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

MOF Manufacturers

Distributors End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Carbon Capture Technologies



Environmental Concerns

Demand for Energy Storage Materials

Market Restraints



Toxicity Concerns

Instability Issues

Market Challenges

High Prices

Market Opportunities Demand for Sustainable Hydrogen Storage

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Emerging Trends in Technologies and Materials

CALF-20 for CO2 Capture

CO2 Capture from Hot Exhaust

First MOF-based CCS Trial

Computer-aided Design to Accelerate Product Development

AI and ChatBots

Dataset to Accelerate Research on Direct Air Capture

Computational Approach to Designing MOFs

Adsorbing Carbon Dioxide List of Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis



Market Analysis by Metal



Zinc



Copper



Zirconium



Aluminum

Other Metals

Market Analysis by Application



Chemical/Petrochemical/Environment



Energy



Sensors and Instrumentation



Life Sciences

Other Applications

Market Analysis by Shape



Particles/Granules



Pellets



Monoliths

Thin Films

Market Analysis by Composition



Non-composite



Derivatives and Composites

Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence



Competitive Scenario

Competitive Landscape Positioning Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Metal-Organic Frameworks Market: An ESG Perspective



ESG Issues in the MOF Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Company Profiles



Acsynam

Atomis Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

BASF

CD Bioparticles

Framergy Inc.

Immaterial

Mofapps

Nanoshel LLC.

Numat Technologies Inc.

Nanochemazone

Nanorh

Novomof

Profmof Promethean Particles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900