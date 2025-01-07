Stmicroelectronics Announces Timing For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter and

Full Year 2024 Release and Call

Geneva – January 7, 2025 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global leader serving customers across the spectrum of applications, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company's website at .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and current business outlook on January 30, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website and will be available for replay until February 14, 2025.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at .

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41 22 929 59 20

...

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33 6 59 16 79 08

...

