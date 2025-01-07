Wegetfinancing Reports Impressive 2024 Results With 31% Increase In Funded Transactions And Broadened FICO Range

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WeGetFinancing Reports Impressive 2024 Results

Webinar Hosted 1/21/25, 2 p.m. EST

WeGetFinancing wrapped up an incredible 2024 in the BNPL with a 9.5% rise in average order value and expanded access to lower-credit consumers.

- Stephane Touboul, Founder & CEO of WeGetFinancingEATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WeGetFinancing, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) gateway technology platform, is proud to announce its exceptional growth and performance in 2024. The company experienced a record-breaking year, driven by a substantial increase in transaction volume, rising average order values, and expanded access to a broader range of consumers, including those with lower credit scores. These milestones reflect the growing demand for flexible, accessible financing solutions in the ever-evolving consumer landscape.2024 Key Highlights:In 2024, WeGetFinancing achieved a remarkable 31% increase in transaction volume compared to 2023. This surge in activity underscores the increasing demand for the company's innovative BNPL solution, which has proven to be a powerful tool for both consumers and merchants looking to access convenient financing options.Equally notable, WeGetFinancing saw a 9.5% rise in its average order value, climbing from $4,777.07 in 2023 to $5,231.54 in 2024. This increase reflects the growing role of BNPL solutions in facilitating larger, higher-value consumer purchases, as more customers are leveraging flexible payment options for significant transactions.One of the company's most significant achievements in 2024 was the expansion of its credit spectrum, allowing WeGetFinancing to serve an even wider range of customers, including those with lower credit scores. In 2023, the average FICO score of customers funded through WeGetFinancing was 658, but in 2024, this number dropped to 631, marking a significant step toward ensuring access to financing for more consumers. This shift illustrates the company's commitment to inclusivity and its goal to provide responsible financing options to a diverse range of customers, regardless of their credit history.Stephane Touboul, CEO of WeGetFinancing, commented on the company's remarkable growth: "WeGetFinancing's success in 2024 highlights the changing dynamics of consumer financing. Our platform's ability to facilitate more transactions, increase AOV, and serve a broader customer base reflects our continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of both merchants and consumers. We are proud of the strides we've made in expanding access to responsible financing, and we're excited to continue this growth as we look to 2025."As they move forward into 2025, WeGetFinancing is also excited to extend a unique opportunity for merchants to gain valuable insights into the current market trends. On January 21st at 2:00 PM Eastern, WeGetFinancing will be hosting an exclusive webinar , where their Vice President of Sales, Katie Galvin, will delve into notable trends emerging in the market following the holiday season. Katie will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest shifts in consumer behavior and what merchants need to know to stay ahead of the curve in 2025.This session will cover key insights into the BNPL space , evolving consumer expectations, and how merchants can capitalize on these trends to boost sales and drive customer engagement in the new year. Merchants attending will also have the opportunity to ask questions and gain actionable strategies to enhance their financing offerings and grow their businesses.WeGetFinancing encourages all interested merchants to take part in this valuable opportunity to learn from industry leaders and gain a competitive edge in 2025.About WeGetFinancingWeGetFinancing is a premier BNPL gateway technology provider that connects consumers with a network of lending partners at point-of-sale checkouts. The platform empowers merchants to offer financing options to customers both online and in-store, allowing consumers to complete a single application and be matched with the best lender for their financial profile. By collaborating with a diverse range of lending partners, WeGetFinancing ensures that only qualified applicants are sent through, minimizing the risk of denials and creating a seamless, flexible financing solution.The company has rapidly expanded its network of merchants and lending partners, positioning WeGetFinancing as a leader in the BNPL space. Through its dedication to providing inclusive and accessible financing, WeGetFinancing is revolutionizing the way consumers make purchases, enabling more people to access the products and services they need with ease.As WeGetFinancing continues to grow, the company remains committed to shaping the future of consumer financing by providing innovative, flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of both businesses and their customers.For more information on WeGetFinancing, please visit their website at .

