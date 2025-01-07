Star8 Corp. Subsidiary TOMAHAWK SRL Receives $5 Million USD Purchase Order

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gianluca Scarponi, CEO and CTO says: "It is truly a testament to the quality of our product, that our partner TAG Intercontinental Imports Corp. has taken the bold step in entrusting our company with an order of this magnitude. A responsibility and honor we do not take lightly. Our team is motivated and ready to deliver.

This agreement marks a pivotal step for Tomahawk, opening the doors to the North American and reinforcing our vision of innovation and quality".

Gennaro Silvestri, President of TAG Intercontinental Imports Corp. states: "We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Tomahawk. This agreement not only represents a significant growth opportunity for both companies but also marks a milestone in delivering top quality products designed to redefine the riding experience. I am confident that this partnership will herald a prosperous and successful future for both organizations."

Scarponi Motorcycles are designed and manufactured at our facility in Teramo, Abruzzo. The company received homologation of all 3 models for all EU countries in May 2023.

The purchase order encompasses all 3 models:

Sports SP Relativity

City SP Density

Café Racer CR Gravity

For more information, please visit the Company's website at

or



Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make.



The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations.



These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Star8 Corp