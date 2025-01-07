Kiddie Academy® Names Casey Miller CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As CEO, I hope to take Kiddie Academy's educational child care offerings to the next level while honoring the focus on high quality care that has been our priority for the past 44 years," said Casey Miller, CEO at Kiddie Academy. "As someone who can personally attest to what it is like to be educated at a Kiddie Academy, I'm excited for what we plan to offer our future generations."

Miller joined Kiddie Academy in 2013. He is the grandson of Kiddie Academy founders, George and Pauline Miller, son of Executive Chairman Michael J. Miller, and is also a Kiddie Academy graduate. As a third-generation leader of the company, Miller has a deep understanding of the business, culture and vision. As CEO, he will guide strategic priorities, make key decisions regarding the company's direction, continue to enhance franchise owner support and oversee the executive leadership team, ensuring the Kiddie Academy legacy continues for years to come.

Having held a variety of positions at Kiddie Academy including in the operations, construction and franchise development departments, Miller brings a unique and holistic perspective to the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Loyola University Maryland and has earned the Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation from the International Franchise Association.

"Our goal at Kiddie Academy is to equip children with a curiosity for knowledge and to give them the skillset they need to be successful in life, all while keeping learning fun. We love to hear from parents about their child's accomplishments both in and out of the classroom," Miller added.

Kiddie Academy expects to open 30 new Academies in 2025 and aims to continue to drive nationwide expansion this year and beyond. In 2024, Kiddie Academy was recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Top Franchises for Veterans, the Baltimore Business Journal Fast 50 and Best Places to Work, and the Maryland Daily Record's 2024 Best Family-Owned Businesses.

