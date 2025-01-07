Neogen® To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LANSING, Mich., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
The Company will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference, held virtually on January 14, 2025.
John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, California, on January 15, 2025, at 3:45 PM PT.
To access the webcast and presentation materials for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.
Media Contact
Bill Waelke, Vice President, IR & Treasury
[email protected]
SOURCE Neogen Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109063547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.