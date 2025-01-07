Helport AI Appoints Amy Fong As President And Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Executive to Lead Strategy Across Capital Markets, Partner and Customer Development, and Global Operations

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services, and solutions, today announced the appointment of Amy Fong as President and as a director to its board of directors (the“Board”), effective January 1, 2025. Following the appointment of Ms. Fong, the Board will be comprised of 5 directors, 3 of whom are independent.

Amy Fong brings over 25 years' of experience as a seasoned professional across multiple industries, including banking, private equity, management consulting, and the not-for-profit sector. Prior to joining Helport, she was the Chief Operating Officer and later Managing Director of Sustainability and Strategic Initiatives at FountainVest Partners (Asia) since 2019, before transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor in 2024. She was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Hong Kong, a non-governmental organization, and spent two decades working in financial services with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch in both the U.S. and Asia. Ms. Fong is also a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. She holds an MBA degree in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BSBA degree in Accounting and International Finance from Georgetown University.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome Amy Fong to Helport AI,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI.“We are privileged to have someone of her caliber and diverse skill set serving as our President. We believe that her achievements as well as expertise in finance and capital markets will make a significant contribution to the strategic operations and development of our company going forward. In this new role, Ms. Fong will lead and implement our capital market financing plans and strategies, as well as oversee investor relations and mergers and acquisitions. She will be responsible for expanding and establishing long-term relationships with strategic partners and core customers. She will also assist the leadership team in formulating strategic plans and driving the Company's development.”

Ms. Fong added,“I am honored to be appointed President as we aspire to grow Helport AI into a global leader in its field. I look forward to working with Guanghai and the entire management team as we continue to execute our strategic and financial priorities and our commitments to all stakeholders.”

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise level customer contact services, Helport's mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI's current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

