(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 02 – 2025
to nasdaq Copenhagen
7 January 2025
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thomas Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 2,499.00 DKK
| 400
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume: - Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Christian Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 2,500.00 DKK
| 40
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume: - Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Helena Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 2,500.00 DKK
| 40
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume: - Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Valdemar Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 2,500.00 DKK
| 40
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume: - Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109063511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.