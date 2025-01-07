(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving and Communication System by Deployment mode, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cloud picture archiving and communication system market is estimated to be USD 0.862 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such the growing need for effective medical image management, cloud computing advancements, the integration of AI and machine learning, an increase in government initiatives and regulatory compliance, and the growing use of telehealth and remote monitoring.



Medical image analysis is being transformed by AI-powered algorithms, which make it possible to identify abnormalities early and plan treatments in an efficient way. A prime example of this is Koninklijke Philips N.V., which unveiled its expanded enterprise imaging portfolio and AI-powered solutions at RSNA23 in November 2023. The introduction of Philips HealthSuite Imaging, a cutting-edge cloud-based PACS solution leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), is poised to optimize radiology and clinical workflows.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based PACS segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare cloud picture archiving and communication system market in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for remote access, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, in June 2023, Change Healthcare unveiled cloud-native PACS. A fully functional cloud-native software as a service (SaaS), Stratus Imaging PACS offers a scalable, secure solution for a simple cost per study. Utilizing a fully functional cloud-native SaaS model, practices can save money on overhead and maintenance, offer dependable remote reading access, and take advantage of cybersecurity best practices. Additionally, the on-premise PACS segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the need for high security and data privacy for sensitive medical images, especially in organizations with stringent regulatory requirements.

By application, the cardiology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare cloud picture archiving and communication system market in 2024 owing to the extensive use of imaging modalities like echocardiograms and CT scans in cardiology. For instance, NADICO unveiled a cutting-edge, cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in May 2023. This technology allows radiologists and clinicians to quickly and affordably access and view X-ray, PET, CT, MRI, and DSA scans on any device. The company claims that scan results can be viewed minutes after they are finished. Additionally, the oncology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing prevalence and the need for precise diagnosis and treatment planning.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare cloud picture archiving and communication system market in 2024 owing to the large volume of medical images generated and the need for efficient storage, retrieval, and sharing of these images. For instance, in October 2023, DeepC and Intelimed AI emphasize the region's move to incorporate cloud computing and AI-driven solutions in healthcare. Through filling in important gaps in the healthcare system, this partnership seeks to improve operational effectiveness and diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of specialized diagnostic centers and the rising demand for advanced imaging services.

North American region is anticipated to have the largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of key market companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, OnePACS, a SaaS provider in the Teleradiology and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) industries, was purchased by Experity in August 2023. Experity's position in urgent care teleradiology is strengthened by this strategic acquisition, which closes a significant gap in the provision of on-demand care.

