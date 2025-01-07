Submersible Pumps Market Estimated To Reach US$21.345 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.16%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global submersible pumps is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from US$15.829 billion in 2025 to US$21.345 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global submersible pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$21.345 billion in 2030.A submersible pump is a device that can be submerged completely into a pit, sump, or well, and thereby allow the entire unit to pump while underwater. It is a silent, compact, reliable device and is much more efficient than surface pumps, with reduced energy losses from low suction lift. For this factor, they are even more versatile in small areas; they are incorruptible and therefore explosion-proof, due to their motor that is sealed and rugged construction design. Their common application is in water supply, drainage, irrigation , industrial processes, and wastewater treatment. Submersible pumps are handy for many industries and thus are regarded as common types of pumps in use for pumping fluids from submerged places.Numerous factors are propelling the global submersible pump market, such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, increasing investments in the construction industry, and a growing demand for efficient water and wastewater management solutions. Clean water is essential for domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes. Submersible pumps play a very important role in lifting such water from deep wells and boreholes. Water and wastewater management systems require submersible pumps as an integral part of treatment and safe disposal. The increase in agricultural output to meet the rising global food demand would require these pumps for effective irrigation and drainage systems. Besides, the augmenting market for oil and gas exploration and production activities will also suffice the demand for submersible pumps in this area.With the emergence of the global submersible pumps market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, Franklin Electric introduced a range of submersible pumps under its Pioneer Pump brand, the Minetuff Series Electric Submersible Pumps, in May 2024, with remarkably reliable and performance-driven dewatering solutions. Further, it enhances its broad product portfolio with its Minetuff Series Selection which comprises motors ranging from 8 to 140 horsepower and is applicable to wells that are as deep as 245 feet.Access sample report or view details:By pump type, the global submersible pump market can be classified into openwell and borewell. Borewell submersible pumps are most likely to account for a major volume share in the global submersible pump market due to the increased application of these pumps in agriculture, industrial, and domestic sectors. Growth in agriculture, urbanization, and industrialization has increased the demand for pumps for irrigation systems, drinking water, sanitation, and industrial processes. Additionally, overexploitation of groundwater resources has caused a decrease in the water table, which makes borewell submersible pumps a good solution for areas with lower water levels in accessing water.The global submersible pumps market is segmented by power rating into lower power, medium power, and high power. The medium power segment is anticipated to lead the global submersible pump market as these pumps are highly versatile, cost-effective, and readily available at various outlets. Such pumps are suitable within the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors for water supply, irrigation, wastewater treatment, and, to a limited extent, light industrial applications. Their widespread availability increases the popularity of the pumps in different fields.The global submersible pumps market is divided by application into water & wastewater, oil & gas industry, mining & construction industry, and others. It is expected that the water and wastewater segment will show the highest sales in the global submersible pumps market because of the increasing demand for potable water and the treatment of wastewater. As a result of rapid urbanization and a population boom, the consumption of water and generation of wastewater at ever-increasing amounts is expected to standardize. Stricter regulations to ensure safe drinking water and effective treatment add to the demand for advanced submersible pumps.Based on geography, the North American region of the global submersible pumps market is growing significantly. The stringent water and wastewater regulations in North America catalyze the demand for submersible pump efficiency across various industries. Investments in infrastructure, including the establishment of new treatment plants and additional construction, are underway. Besides, the oil and gas industry, mining, and construction sectors of the region are also driving demand for submersible pumps for extraction and transport. These factors would emplace the growing demand for efficient and reliable submersible pumps in North America.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global submersible pumps market have been covered as Baker Hughes Company, The Gorman-Rupp Company, Borets International Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, and Xylem Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the global submersible pumps market as follows:.By Pump TypeoOpenwelloBorewell.By Power RatingoLow PoweroMedium PoweroHigh Power.By ApplicationoWater & wastewateroOil & gas industryoMining & construction industryoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited SatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUnited Arab EmiratesoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Baker Hughes Company.EBARA CORPORATION.The Gorman-Rupp Company.KSB SE & Co. KGaA.Borets International Ltd.Sulzer Ltd.Flowserve Corporation.Franklin Electric Co. Inc..Schlumberger Limited.GRUNDFO.Xylem Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Machine Safety System Market:.Terminal Automation Market:.Water Automation and Instrumentation Market:

