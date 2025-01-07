Epoch Concepts Expands Leadership Team With Chief Technology Officer Matt Webster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Webster, Epoch Concepts Chief Officer

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, announced the appointment of Matt Webster as the company's new chief officer, effective Jan. 1.“We're excited to have Matt on board as our new CTO,” said Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder.“He's got the right mix of hands-on technical know-how and big-picture leadership to help us take our technology to the next level. We can't wait to see the innovation and ideas he'll bring to the team.”“Everyone I've already met is so wonderful," said Matt. "The most successful leaders have a vision and allow their teams to run with the company mission. Everything I've seen about Epoch reflects this collaborative approach, and I'm excited to contribute to that culture.”As chief technology officer, Matt leads Epoch Concepts' technological strategy and innovation. He plans to continue fostering collaboration across teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the company's government and commercial clients."Technology can be a powerful enabler if we apply it smartly," Matt said. "I never want to develop solutions in a vacuum. By collaborating with clients, partners, and colleagues, we can ensure technology is applied where it has the most impact. I'm excited to be part of a team so focused on shared outcomes and innovation.”Matt brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a foundation in engineering that began with designing application-specific integrated circuits to accelerate technologies such as Ethernet--including a VoIP patent, fibre channel, and space-based telemetry. His career includes working with organizations such as Hewlett-Packard, Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente, and Department of Defense research labs. Most recently, Matt focused on delivering technology solutions for civilian, Department of Defense, and intelligence programs, specializing in Zero Trust Architecture, applied data science, and large language models."I come from a computer chip design background, and over the course of my career, I've moved from hardware to software to service delivery," Matt said. "I love reconnecting with my hardware roots. Epoch has an amazing hardware story, and I'm excited to contribute to it. With Epoch, you get the full package: mission-tailored hardware paired with associated services. That combination is our greatest differentiator.”Matt holds a degree in electrical engineering from California State University, Fresno. Outside of driving innovation at Epoch Concepts, Matt enjoys exploring his passion for vexillology, participating in scavenger hunts, and discovering Washington, D.C.'s rich history with his family.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller serving government departments, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more-to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is a NAICS-certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Learn more at epochconcepts.Contact:For Epoch Concepts, LLCKim Boynton, Manager Marketing Communications...Phone: (602) 509-3639

Kimberly Boynton

Epoch Concepts, LLC

+1 602-509-3639

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.