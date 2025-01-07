Ema Closes Funding Round To Accelerate AI Innovation In Women's Health, Bringing Total Funding To Over $3 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ema's female founders, Karishma Patel and Amanda Ducach
We invested in Ema because they are redefining women's health with a powerful combination of empathy and
technology.”
- La Keisha Landrum PierreBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ema, the first agentic AI platform
designed to transform women's health,
announced the successful close of its most recent round, bringing total funding to over $3 million. From
the start, Ema was trained on a proprietary dataset of 10 million interactions between women and
physicians discussing health and wellness together. Ema then created proprietary functionality for their
AI (such as administrating clinically validated assessment) resulting in creating positive health outcomes
from the first period to post menopause. The round was led by Emmeline Ventures , a firm committed to
supporting female-led companies, with participation from previous investors Kubera Venture Capital and
Victorum Capital .
La Keisha Landrum Pierre, Managing Partner at Emmeline Ventures, shared her enthusiasm,“We
invested in Ema because they are redefining women's health with a powerful combination of empathy and
technology. Ema goes beyond generative AI, offering a trusted partner that understands women's unique
needs. By harnessing clinically sound AI, Ema empowers women (and their families) along with their
clinical providers to achieve better outcomes, reshaping how care is delivered for a healthier, happier, and
more empowered future."
In the first six months in market, Ema sold over $1 million in contract value, validating the market's need
for AI-driven women's health solutions funding extension is a precursor to Ema's anticipated next
round which will fuel continued AI innovation and support of their enterprise clients like such as
PatientsLikeMe and Willow.
"Ema has proven its ability to significantly advance women's health,” said Amanda Ducach, CEO of
Ema. "As an example, in perinatal mental health conversations, an impressive 75% of women who took
the EPDS depression assessment through Ema sought professional mental health support by booking
appointments. Moreover, 34% of women engaging with Ema during the campaign displayed signs of
depression, highlighting the critical need for accessible mental health resources. Our platform's ability to
foster meaningful engagement and connect women to care underscores its transformative impact in
addressing mental health challenges on a broad scale."
With a strong foundation of enterprise contracts and AI leadership, Ema is well-positioned to continue its
growth serving women's health organizations and delivering transformative solutions for women.
