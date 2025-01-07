Ema Closes Funding Round To Accelerate AI Innovation In Women's Health, Bringing Total Funding To Over $3 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ema's female founders, Karishma Patel and Amanda Ducach

- La Keisha Landrum PierreBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ema, the first agentic AI designed to transform women's health,announced the successful close of its most recent round, bringing total funding to over $3 million. Fromthe start, Ema was trained on a proprietary dataset of 10 million interactions between women andphysicians discussing health and wellness together. Ema then created proprietary functionality for theirAI (such as administrating clinically validated assessment) resulting in creating positive health outcomesfrom the first period to post menopause. The round was led by Emmeline Ventures , a firm committed tosupporting female-led companies, with participation from previous investors Kubera Venture Capital andVictorum Capital .La Keisha Landrum Pierre, Managing Partner at Emmeline Ventures, shared her enthusiasm,“Weinvested in Ema because they are redefining women's health with a powerful combination of empathy andtechnology. Ema goes beyond generative AI, offering a trusted partner that understands women's uniqueneeds. By harnessing clinically sound AI, Ema empowers women (and their families) along with theirclinical providers to achieve better outcomes, reshaping how care is delivered for a healthier, happier, andmore empowered future."In the first six months in market, Ema sold over $1 million in contract value, validating the market's needfor AI-driven women's health solutions funding extension is a precursor to Ema's anticipated nextround which will fuel continued AI innovation and support of their enterprise clients like such asPatientsLikeMe and Willow."Ema has proven its ability to significantly advance women's health,” said Amanda Ducach, CEO ofEma. "As an example, in perinatal mental health conversations, an impressive 75% of women who tookthe EPDS depression assessment through Ema sought professional mental health support by bookingappointments. Moreover, 34% of women engaging with Ema during the campaign displayed signs ofdepression, highlighting the critical need for accessible mental health resources. Our platform's ability tofoster meaningful engagement and connect women to care underscores its transformative impact inaddressing mental health challenges on a broad scale."With a strong foundation of enterprise contracts and AI leadership, Ema is well-positioned to continue itsgrowth serving women's health organizations and delivering transformative solutions for women.-----For media inquiries, please contact:Karishma Patel - ...

