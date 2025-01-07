Essex Management Appoints David Loose As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) David Loose joined Essex Management as a partner in February 2009 and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth. Starting as Vice President for Business Operations and Development, he later served as Chief Business Officer, overseeing critical operations, driving client-focused innovation, and delivering strategic initiatives such as NCI's Clinical Trials Reporting Program (CTRP). His leadership and dedication to Essex's mission have been instrumental in building its reputation as a trusted partner in the biomedical and sectors.

"David's leadership and dedication to Essex's mission make him the ideal choice to guide the company forward," said Sastry Chilukuri, CEO of Emmes Group. "His focus on innovation and client success will ensure Essex continues to deliver transformative solutions in biomedical informatics and health IT."

Essex also recognizes Kevin Hurley's significant contributions since joining the company in 2009. As a founding partner and later as CEO, Kevin guided Essex through transformative milestones, including its acquisition by Emmes Group in 2023. "We are deeply grateful for Kevin's leadership and dedication over the years," said David Loose. "His vision has been instrumental in Essex' success, and we're fortunate to have his continued guidance as an Executive Advisor."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Essex Management brings together multidisciplinary teams of engineers, business analysts, and project managers with computational biologists and clinical experts. Together, they deliver innovative health and biomedical information solutions for federal agencies, research institutions, and private-sector clients.

Under David Loose's leadership, Essex Management is poised to build on its legacy of navigating the complexities of scientific computing to save lives and improve the quality of care.

About Emmes Group:

Emmes Group, a specialty, technology and AI enabled contract research organization (CRO), is advancing and modernizing clinical research to improve patient outcomes. Founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, we became a trusted clinical research partner to the U.S. government. Today, Emmes Group is a global full-service CRO operating in 72 countries worldwide collaborating with government agencies, public-private partnerships, and biopharma innovators. Now wholly owned by New Mountain Capital, we are transforming the future of clinical research and bringing life-changing treatments closer to patients. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence. Learn more at .

About Essex Management:

Essex Management, an Emmes Group company, is a biomedical informatics and health information technology firm that provides tailored consulting services and advanced technology solutions. Since 2009, Essex has strategically developed and managed complex health and biomedical information programs for the Federal Government, research academia, and private sectors. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Essex Management is committed to saving lives and improving the quality of care through innovative solutions. Learn more at .

SOURCE Emmes Group