(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cockpit Development Trends and Analysis of Taiwan's Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global development trends in these smart cockpit components, along with Taiwan's industry landscape. It covers core technologies such as display technologies, sensor modules, and ADAS systems, and highlights key suppliers. Furthermore, the report examines their critical roles in enhancing driving safety, user experience, and competitiveness. It also outlines competitive advantages and future challenges in the smart cockpit sector, providing valuable insights for businesses' strategic planning.

Smart cockpits have emerged as a pivotal trend in the modern automotive industry, with their penetration rate in new vehicles steadily increasing. A smart cockpit incorporates advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs), digital dashboards, Augmented Reality (AR) head-up displays, connected vehicle functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Key Topics Covered:

Global Smart Cockpit Development Trends



Trend 1: Cockpit Chips Evolving Towards High Customization and Hardware-Software Collaborative Design

Trend 2: Large-Scale, Multi-Screen Connectivity Technologies Creating Immersive HMIs

Trend 3: In-Vehicle Camera Systems Shifting from "Seeing + Imaging" to "Seeing + Recognition"

Trend 4: AR-HUD as the Display Interface for Integrated Cockpit Solutions Trend 5: HMI Enhanced by AI Technologies, Creating Intelligent Human-Machine Spaces

Development of the Smart Cockpit Industry in Taiwan



Taiwan's IVI Subsystem Deployments in Smart Cockpits Providing Complete Solutions



Display Subsystem



Sensor Subsystem



Smart Connected Subsystem

Domain Controller and Main Control SoCs

Taiwan's ADAS Subsystems Primarily Focused on the Upstream Sensing Phase



Upstream Sensing Phase



Midstream Decision Phase Downstream Control Phase

List of Figures



Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystem Deployment Areas

Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystems and Major Suppliers

Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Sensor Deployment and Major Suppliers Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Deployment and Major Suppliers

