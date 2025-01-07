Smart Cockpit Global Market Development Landscape, With Focus On Taiwanese Market - In-Vehicle Camera Systems Shifting From "Seeing + Imaging" To "Seeing + Recognition"
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global development trends in these smart cockpit components, along with Taiwan's industry landscape. It covers core technologies such as display technologies, sensor modules, and ADAS systems, and highlights key suppliers. Furthermore, the report examines their critical roles in enhancing driving safety, user experience, and market competitiveness. It also outlines competitive advantages and future challenges in the smart cockpit sector, providing valuable insights for businesses' strategic planning.
Smart cockpits have emerged as a pivotal trend in the modern automotive industry, with their penetration rate in new vehicles steadily increasing. A smart cockpit incorporates advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs), digital dashboards, Augmented Reality (AR) head-up displays, connected vehicle functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Key Topics Covered:
Global Smart Cockpit Development Trends
Trend 1: Cockpit Chips Evolving Towards High Customization and Hardware-Software Collaborative Design Trend 2: Large-Scale, Multi-Screen Connectivity Technologies Creating Immersive HMIs Trend 3: In-Vehicle Camera Systems Shifting from "Seeing + Imaging" to "Seeing + Recognition" Trend 4: AR-HUD as the Display Interface for Integrated Cockpit Solutions Trend 5: HMI Enhanced by AI Technologies, Creating Intelligent Human-Machine Spaces
Development of the Smart Cockpit Industry in Taiwan
Taiwan's IVI Subsystem Deployments in Smart Cockpits Providing Complete Solutions
Display Subsystem Sensor Subsystem Smart Connected Subsystem Domain Controller and Main Control SoCs Taiwan's ADAS Subsystems Primarily Focused on the Upstream Sensing Phase
Upstream Sensing Phase Midstream Decision Phase Downstream Control Phase
List of Figures
Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystem Deployment Areas Taiwan's Smart Cockpit IVI Subsystems and Major Suppliers Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Sensor Deployment and Major Suppliers Taiwan's ADAS Subsystem Deployment and Major Suppliers
List of Companies
Amazon Audi AUO Baidu BHTC BMW BOE Bosch BYD Cadillac Chimei Motor Electronics Continental CPT Daimler Delphi Denso E-Lead Electronic FIC Ford Foxconn GM Google HannStar Harman HDU Hyundai iDrive Innolux JET Optoelectronics KIA Leap Motion Lexus LG Display LG Electronics Lite-On Technology MediaTek Mercedes-Benz Mitsubishi MobileDrive Mobileye N4AI Innovation nFore Technology Nippon Seiki NSK Nuance Communications Nvidia oToBrite Qualcomm Quanta Realtek Sony Stellantis Tesla Texas Instruments Tianma Toyota TPK Technology TSMC UniMax Electronics Visteon Volkswagen Wayray Whetron Electronics Wistron NeWeb ZF
