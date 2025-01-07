Electrosoft Secures Four Coveted OASIS+ Contracts To Expand Innovative Services Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RESTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, , a rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm, today announced that it has been awarded four highly sought-after spots on the General Services Administration's expanded One Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+ , contract program. These awards include Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts in the Unrestricted, Total Small Business (SB), SBA-Certified 8(a) Small Business (8a) and SBA-Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) categories. Each contract includes a five-year base period and an additional five-year option, ensuring up to a decade of strategic opportunities for Electrosoft to deliver impactful solutions.

"The OASIS+ program is a transformative procurement vehicle that empowers federal defense and civilian agencies to tackle complex challenges with innovative, integrated solutions," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft. "As the government leans into advanced technologies like AI/ML and implements critical initiatives like Zero Trust Architecture and Identity and Access Management, we welcome the opportunity to apply our expertise and commitment to mission success through the OASIS+ program."

Under the contracts, Electrosoft will deliver:



Management and Advisory Services - to assist with agency performance and decision-making.

Technical and Engineering Solutions - that drive innovation and support operations. Research and Development Expertise - to aid the advancement of government objectives globally.

The OASIS+ program expands the scope of the legacy OASIS contract vehicle to offer a comprehensive and flexible procurement solution for federal buyers and contractors. With these OASIS+ awards, Electrosoft continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted partner, delivering transformative solutions that propel federal customers' mission success.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. .

