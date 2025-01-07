Mediplex Property Group Marks A Year Of Significant Milestones In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In the first quarter of 2024, the firm successfully completed the repositioning of an older generation office building into a state-of-the-art outpatient healthcare facility. Located at 880

Swedesford Road and overlooking U.S. Route 202, Mediplex King of Prussia encompasses highly specialized lab spaces, ambulatory surgical suites, and clinical offices. The property is fully leased to

RMA Reproductive Associates, an affiliate of IVI-RMA Global, the world's largest of reproductive medicine professionals.



Additionally, Mediplex expanded its portfolio by acquiring Mediplex Turnersville, a regional diagnostic imaging center in Turnersville, NJ.

Home to South Jersey Radiology Associates (SJRA) for over two decades, the facility is renowned for its high patient volume and prestigious "Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence" designation from the American College of Radiology. With services such as MRI, CT scans, 3D mammograms, and more, this acquisition represents Mediplex's first foray into diagnostic imaging, an important step in the company's strategic growth.

On the horizon in 2025, Mediplex has several projects in its development pipeline including two new ventures planned for Philadelphia's northern suburbs, which will mark the company's entry into the field of inpatient treatment facilities.



About Mediplex Property Group

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer and investor specializing in the healthcare and senior housing sectors. Since 2008, the firm has delivered a diverse range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction and adaptive re-use for national and regional medical service providers, specialty physician practices and area health systems. As a trusted partner or preferred developer for the likes of

DaVita, Rothman Orthopaedics, Abington Neurological Associates, Labcorp, Moss Rehab, SEPA Pain + Spine, Tower Health and others, Mediplex creates customized real estate solutions that enhance both the user and patient experience while providing significant benefits to its clients through programmatic development, co-investment, and optimized portfolio monetization.

For additional information, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at .

SOURCE Mediplex Property Group