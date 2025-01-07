First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. To Participate In The 27Th Annual ICR Conference And The Jefferies Smid Cap Consumer Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, (“First Watch” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: FWRG), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences:



The Company will host a fireside chat at the 27th Annual ICR on Jan. 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET. The fireside chat will be available at in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded. Management will host meetings at the conference with institutional investors Jan. 13-14, 2025. The Company will host meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies SMid Cap Consumer Summit on Jan. 28, 2025. Interested parties should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About First Watch

First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local“Best Breakfast” and“Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024's #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 540 First Watch restaurants in 29 states.

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

...

Media Relations Contact:

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

...