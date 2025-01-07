Electrocore Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) electroCore Granted Five New U.S. Patents

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic and wellness company, today announced that it has received five patent issue notifications from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The five patents have been issued between December 17, 2024, and December 31, 2024:



US Patent No. 12,168,128 entitled“Systems and Methods for Treating a Medical Condition” was issued on December 17, 2024, and generally relates to a stimulator transmitting electrical impulses to the trigeminal nerve in the patient's head to treat a medical condition. The stimulator is linked to a software program downloadable onto a mobile device that can control a parameter of the electrical impulse and authorize the stimulator to transmit the electrical impulse.



US Patent No. 12,168,121 entitled“Devices and Methods for Treating or Preventing Developmental Disorders” was issued on December 17, 2024, and generally relates to a method for treating a developmental condition or disorder in a fetus of a pregnant woman by delivering an electrical impulse having a frequency range of about 1 kHz to about 20 kHz to a nerve within a woman.

US Patent No. 12,172,015 entitled“Systems and Methods for Initial Provisioning and Refilling of Medical Devices” was issued on December 24, 2024, and generally relates to a medical device configured to generate electrical impulses for a period of time or a single dose, and a processor configured to interface with a storage medium, such as an RFID card, barcode, QR code or the like, to erase or scramble the card after a specific number of single doses have been applied by the device (i.e., a medical device that can be“refilled” for further use with a smart card).

US Patent No. 12,172,016 entitled“Non-Invasive Electrical Stimulation for Medical Disorders” was issued on December 24, 2024, and generally relates to systems and methods for treating Parkinson's disease with non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation. US Patent No. 12,179,012 entitled“Devices and Methods for Non-Invasive Nerve Stimulation” was issued on December 31, 2024, and generally relates to a device and method for treating a disorder in a patient. The device comprises a housing and an energy source configured to generate an electrical impulse and transmit the electrical impulse through an outer skin surface to a target nerve within the patient. The electrical impulse comprises bursts of alternating pulses with each burst having a duration of about 800 to about 2,000 microseconds.



electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the issuance of U.S. and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the possibility of future business models, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCoreTM, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at .

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

