(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A key driver for the semiconductor equipment is the surging demand for advanced chips in emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and autonomous vehicles.

Austin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Semiconductor Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 116.59 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 254.00 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.05% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Semiconductor Equipment Market Growth Fueled by Technological Advancements and Government Initiatives

The semiconductor equipment market is a crucial part of the global technology supply chain, supporting industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications. In 2023, the market has experienced rapid growth, driven by the rising demand for advanced chips in devices like smartphones, PCs, and IoT gadgets. Key government initiatives, including the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, Japan's ¥1 trillion R&D investment, China's Made in China 2025 strategy, and the European Chips Act, aim to boost local semiconductor production. Technological advancements like ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography and advanced packaging solutions such as 3D stacking and chiplet designs are leading to the creation of more powerful, energy-efficient chips. Emerging technologies like quantum computing, 5G infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles are further driving the market's growth, supported by strong government backing and continuous innovation.

Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Equipment Market Forecast @

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:



ASML (EUV lithography, DUV lithography)

Tokyo Electron (Plasma etching systems, Wafer processing equipment)

Lam Research (Dry etch systems, Deposition equipment)

Applied Materials (Deposition systems, CMP systems)

KLA Corporation (Metrology systems, Inspection tools)

SCREEN Holdings (Wafer cleaning equipment, Etching systems)

Nikon (Lithography systems, Measurement tools)

Canon (Lithography equipment, Semiconductor inspection systems)

Hitachi High-Technologies (Semiconductor inspection equipment, Electron microscopes)

Advantest (Semiconductor test equipment, Measuring systems)

Teradyne (Automated test equipment, Burn-in systems)

ASMI (ASM International) (Deposition tools, Epitaxy systems)

Veeco Instruments (MOCVD systems, Ion beam etch tools)

Rudolph Technologies (Process control systems, Metrology tools)

Onto Innovation (Inspection systems, Metrology equipment)

CyberOptics Corporation (Wafer inspection systems, Metrology tools)

Kulicke & Soffa (Wire bonding equipment, Ball bonding systems)

MKS Instruments (Vacuum technology, RF power solutions)

AMAT (CMP tools, Deposition systems) Disco Corporation (Dicing saws, Grinding machines).

The Demand For Higher Performance And Smaller Semiconductor Chips Is A Key Driver, Particularly For Mobile Handsets, Pcs, And Consumer Electronics

As smartphones advance to 5nm and 3nm chips, Extreme Ultraviolet lithography technology is essential in meeting these requirements. Similarly, sectors like HPC and 5G are pushing for advanced chip technologies, prompting manufacturers to upgrade their equipment. This trend fuels significant investment in state-of-the-art lithography, deposition, and etching tools necessary for chip miniaturization. A U.S. government report states that over 60% of the equipment for chips smaller than 5nm comes from EUV lithography machines, driving investment in advanced fabrication lines.

By Product Type, Front-End Equipment Dominated The Market In 2023

In 2023, the Semiconductor Front-End Equipment segment dominated the market with a 64% share. This equipment is crucial in the early stages of semiconductor production, including processes like lithography, etching, and deposition, essential for forming silicon wafer layer circuits. The growing complexity of semiconductor devices, driven by sectors like 5G, AI, and automotive, has increased demand for advanced front-end equipment. Innovations such as EUV lithography for 5nm and 3nm chip production have reinforced the segment's market leadership, positioning it as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

By End Use, Mobile Handsets Dominated The Market In 2023

In 2023, the Mobile Handsets segment held 43% of the market share, driven by the mass demand for smartphones and the rapid adoption of 5G technology. Advances in mobile handsets, requiring sophisticated chips, memory, and displays, are boosting demand for specialized semiconductor equipment. Consumer preferences for longer battery life, higher processing power, and enhanced camera features are prompting greater investment in mobile component manufacturing. The PC segment is expected to grow at a 9.43% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by trends in hybrid work, e-learning, and AI-driven applications in gaming and content creation.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Semiconductor Equipment Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Key Market Segments:

BY PRODUCT TYPE



Semiconductor Front-end Equipment Semiconductor Back-end Equipment

BY APPLICATION



Discrete Semiconductor

Optoelectronic Device

Sensors Integrated Circuits

BY EQUIPMENT



Wafer Processing

Assembly & Packaging Testing Equipment

BY SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPANT



IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Foundry

BY END-USE INDUSTRY



PCs

Mobile Handsets Televisions Assembly & Packaging

Asia Pacific: The Dominant Force Driving Semiconductor Equipment Market Growth

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the semiconductor equipment market with a 39% share, hosting key manufacturing hubs in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. These countries house some of the world's largest chip manufacturers and semiconductor equipment suppliers, with China and Taiwan excelling in foundries and assembly, while Japan and South Korea focus on equipment and semiconductor materials production. Government incentives, strong R&D efforts, and significant investments in chip manufacturing plants are driving demand in the region.

Purchase an Enterprise User License of Semiconductor Equipment Market Report at 40% Discount @

Recent Development



On December 2024, Tokyo Electron launched the LEXIA-EX sputtering system, building on its EXIM technologies for next-gen memory devices. The new system offers enhanced film uniformity, 20% higher throughput, a 40% smaller footprint, and 14% lower CO2 emissions, while expanding its capabilities with a high-productivity dual PVD chamber for advanced semiconductor

On June, 2024, Japan's chip equipment maker Disco benefited from the AI boom as the demand for faster memory chips surged. Advanced packaging has become key in semiconductor manufacturing, driving growth for Disco in response to the increasing need for high-performance chips. On December, 2024, Teradyne, Inc. saw significant growth driven by the rising demand for AI applications, resulting in a 22% return over the past year. With a market capitalization of USD 20.9 billion, the company benefits from strong liquidity and moderate debt levels, positioning itself well in the evolving tech landscape.

T able o f Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Equipment Market Segmentation, by Product Type

8. Semiconductor Equipment Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Semiconductor Equipment Market Segmentation, by Equipment

10. Semiconductor Equipment Market Segmentation, by Supply Chain Participant

11. Semiconductor Equipment Market Segmentation, by End-use Industry

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of Semiconductor Equipment Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)