Cassava Starch Industry Research 2018-2030: An $8.14 Billion Opportunity Analyzed By Product, Application And Region

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Modified Starch, Native Starch), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical), and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cassava starch market size was estimated at USD 5.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. One of the primary drivers is the increased demand for convenience foods. As urbanization accelerates and lifestyles become busier, consumers seek quick and easy meal solutions. Cassava starch is an essential ingredient in various processed foods, including ready-to-eat meals, sauces, and instant soups, due to its binding, thickening, and stabilizing properties. This trend towards convenience foods significantly contributes to expanding the cassava starch industry, as manufacturers incorporate it to enhance product quality and appeal.



Another crucial factor is the growing awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, which has led to a surge in demand for gluten-free products. Cassava starch is naturally gluten-free, making it a preferred choice for producing gluten-free alternatives such as bread, pasta, and baked goods. This shift towards healthier dietary options aligns with consumer desires for products catering to specific dietary restrictions without compromising taste or texture. The increasing prevalence of gluten-related disorders has further solidified cassava starch's position in the market as a vital ingredient for those seeking gluten-free solutions.

The expansion of the food processing industry also plays a significant role in driving cassava starch consumption. In regions where cassava is a staple crop, such as Asia Pacific and Africa, the food processing sector is growing rapidly. Cassava starch is utilized in various products such as noodles, snacks, and bakery items, enhancing their texture and quality. The versatility of cassava starch makes it an attractive option for food manufacturers looking to innovate and meet diverse consumer demands. This growth in food processing not only increases the demand for cassava starch but also encourages investments in production capabilities.

The growing emphasis on sustainable practices in manufacturing has led the paper industry to seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Cassava starch is renewable and biodegradable, which aligns with the industry's shift towards reducing environmental impact. Paper manufacturers can promote their commitment to sustainability by incorporating cassava starch into their products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. This trend not only helps reduce reliance on synthetic additives but also supports the development of biodegradable packaging solutions.

Cassava starch is emerging as a substitute for traditional grain-based starches like corn and wheat. Its competitive pricing and excellent thickening properties make it an appealing alternative in various applications within the food processing industry. For example, in sauces, soups, and gravies, cassava starch provides an effective and cost-efficient solution that meets the needs of manufacturers looking for reliable ingredients. This trend towards substituting grain-based starches with cassava starch is expected to continue driving market growth as more companies recognize its benefits.

One of the significant challenges for the cassava starch industry is the price volatility of raw materials. The cost of cassava roots can fluctuate due to several factors, including weather conditions, pest infestations, and market demand. Such fluctuations can impact the production costs of cassava starch, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain consistent pricing and profitability. The growing incidences of pests and diseases substantially threaten cassava yields and quality. Diseases such as cassava mosaic disease and cassava brown streak disease can severely affect crop health, reducing production levels.

Cassava Starch Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global cassava starch market report based on product, application, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)



Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics Paper & Textile

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)



Modified Starch

Native Starch Sweetener

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes