Elise Hartwig, CFP® Joins Integrated Equity Management (IEM) As Firm's Newest Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is pleased to announce the successful onboarding of its newest advisor to the team, Elise Hartwig, CFP®.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is pleased to announce the successful onboarding of its newest financial advisor to the team, Elise Hartwig , CFP®.Transitioning from Morgan Stanley, Elise Hartwig brings her experience in financial and retirement planning, strategies, and client relationship management to Integrated Equity Management. She has a strong background in financial services, having previously worked in roles focused on client satisfaction and strategic financial solutions. She is known for her ability to tailor financial advice to meet the unique needs of her clients, helping them achieve their financial goals, and is committed to providing exceptional service and personalized financial solutions. Her appointment marks another step in the growth of Integrated Equity Management, emphasizing the firm's dedication to expanding its advisory capabilities and enhancing client service offerings."We are thrilled to welcome Elise Hartwig to our team at Integrated Equity Management,” said IEM's CEO & President, Cammy Smith.“Her experience and dedication to client service align perfectly with our mission to provide personalized, impactful financial advice. Elise represents the future of our firm, bringing not only her professional acumen but also enhancing our commitment to diversity and innovation within the financial advisory space.""I am excited to join Integrated Equity Management, where I can leverage my experience to deliver tailored financial strategies that empower our clients to achieve their unique goals,” said Elise Hartwiq, CFP®. The firm's client-first approach resonates with my personal commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and strategic financial advice. I am honored and humbled to take this leap with IEM and look forward to being a part of such a well-respected industry leader and team.”About IEM: Integrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm with 926 households and roughly $1.2 billion of assets under advisement*. IEM has clients in over 46 states. Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. 7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425 / 952.854.5544.

Talia Pauletti

Integrated Equity Management

+1 952-243-4090

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.