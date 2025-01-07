Dynamicweb Unveils 2024 Report On B2B Ecommerce Trends And Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DynamicWeb has published its highly anticipated B2B eCommerce Trends Report for 2024, offering businesses critical insights into the evolving landscape of B2B sales. Based on input from over 400 professionals across the US and Europe, the report highlights key strategies successful companies are using to stay competitive in an increasingly demanding market.



The findings underscore a transformative shift in B2B buyer expectations. Customers are demanding more for less–better service, higher quality, and seamless purchasing experiences–without the delays of traditional sales processes. A key report finding reveals that leading organizations leverage eCommerce platforms to enhance operational efficiency, drive revenue growth, and deliver personalized, consumer-grade purchase experiences.



Among the report's key highlights:



68% of B2B firms now offer eCommerce storefronts or portals, allowing 24/7 ordering and streamlined access to information.



25% average revenue growth was reported by businesses that adopted eCommerce platforms.



85% of organizations plan to increase eCommerce investment in 2024, emphasizing the importance of staying competitive.



DynamicWeb's research further illustrates the rise of omnichannel strategies and the growing importance of integrated solutions such as Product Information Management (PIM) system. These tools help companies break down data silos, enabling consistency across digital and offline channels while enhancing customer satisfaction.

The 2024 B2B eCommerce Trends Report is an essential resource for decision-makers in B2B industries who want to understand how to adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing environment.



About DynamicWeb:



DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.

DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

Brad Vorbeck

DynamicWeb

+1 310-405-0550

Legal Disclaimer:

