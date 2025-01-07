Mtuitive Achieves Oracle Validated Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mTuitive Surgery offers customers a dynamic, EHR-integrated, surgical synoptic reporting solution that captures vital cancer care information as structured data

CENTERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- mTuitive , a member of Oracle Partner (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Expertise for its integration of mTuitive Surgery . Developed to help surgeons maintain compliance with CSSP, NAPBC, NAPRC, and other requirements, mTuitive Surgery promotes the use of data downstream and generates operative reports efficiently and intuitively.Expertise is a core tenet of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, partners like mTuitive meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at .mTuitive SurgeryTM also enables facilities to create powerful analytics through structured operative reports and dashboards, offering evidence to improve patients' treatments and outcomes while increasing operational efficiencies in near real-time.“This partnership with Oracle is a great extension of our longstanding collaboration. With the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Health now available to us, we are well positioned to help our customers meet their surgical structured reporting requirements and optimize patient care,” said Hans Wernke, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, mTuitive.“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of mTuitive Surgery is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, group vice president, ISV business and marketing development, Oracle.“For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering.”About mTuitivemTuitive is revolutionizing reporting, data, and analytical software for digital pathology and surgical oncology. Their innovative synoptic reporting software allows for aggregating a patient's data with thousands of different reports, giving medical professionals new insights and understanding to elevate the standard of care and benefit the patient. By capturing all required data and ensuring standards compliance, hospitals and surgery centers can improve efficiency and accuracy. With a commitment to continued innovation, mTuitive is at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine, enabling the best minds in healthcare to make better decisions and provide the best possible patient outcomes. Learn more at .About Oracle Validated Integration ExpertiseOracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on-premises Oracle Application has been validated, and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations, and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the“Oracle Validated Integration” badge.About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit: .TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

