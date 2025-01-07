South Korean Conductor To Visit Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Renowned South Korean conductor Jong Hoon Bae will visit Baku
for the first time, Azernews reports.
He will lead the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra in a
captivating concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic
Hall on February 6.
During the concert,audiences will enjoy Azerbaijani and Russian
classical music pieces.
The concert program will undoubtedly touch the hearts of
listeners.
Jong Hoon Bae has earned acclaim for his dynamic approach to
music, having collaborated with prestigious orchestras such as the
Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg State Academic
Symphony Orchestra, Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, Mihail Jora
Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109063257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.