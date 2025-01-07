Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition Of The Scribner Team With Over $111 Million In Client Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm with over $102.9 billion in client assets, has announced the of the Scribner Team, a hybrid advisory team in Boston, Massachusetts. The team oversees more than $111 million in client assets and is led by Mark Scribner, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Scribner, Director of Operations, and John Vassello, Director of Client Services.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Our latest partnership with the Scribner Team allows us to expand our firm's presence in the strategically important Northeast region. Mark Scribner and his team embody the qualities we look for in a partner including a strong focus on comprehensive financial planning, an unwavering commitment to client success, and a shared vision for growth."

The Scribner Team provides strategic wealth management to individuals across Greater Boston and beyond. Mark Scribner and his team, who collectively bring over 65 years of industry experience, are dedicated to helping clients organize their finances and pursue lasting financial freedom. With deep experience in working with C-suite executives, high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, retirees, and business owners-especially in areas such as exit planning-the team is committed to delivering tailored strategies for every stage of life and business.

Mark Scribner said, "We are excited to partner with Wealth Enhancement, whose vision and business strategy align perfectly with the evolving needs of the families we serve. This is a unique time in our industry, and we feel confident Wealth Enhancement is equipped with the resources and strategies to enable us to best serve our clients."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Mark Scribner and his team have a track record of excellence in the industry, and we are excited to officially welcome them to the Wealth Enhancement team. We look forward to providing the team with our scale and resources to support their continued success."



The acquisition of the Scribner Team closed on December 31, 2024, and marks Wealth Enhancement's 19th closed transaction of 2024.

