International Women's Forum Announces $400,000 Gift In Honor Of Susan Hammer

New gift will establish the Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture in peace and civil society and provide scholarships to IWF Leadership Fellows Program candidates from Oregon

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Women's Forum (IWF), the global organization of over 8,200 top women leaders in 35 countries, today announced a gift in honor of IWF Oregon member Susan Hammer

and her legacy as a trailblazing lawyer, mediator, community leader, and advocate for the advancement of women.



This is the first donation of its kind for IWF and will be used in two ways: to endow the Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture series, and to create the Susan Hammer IWF Oregon Fellows Endowment, which will provide scholarships for IWF Leadership Fellows Program candidates from the state of Oregon.

The Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture will feature women who have made significant contributions to peace and civil society. The inaugural lecture will be delivered at IWF's World Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, in May 2025, and at IWF's Cornerstone Conference annually thereafter. The recordings of the lectures will be available on the IWF website, IWForum.



The Susan Hammer IWF Oregon Fellows Endowment will provide opportunities to women from the state of Oregon to participate in IWF's hallmark leadership development initiative. Now in its 30th year, with nearly 800 alumnae from 57 countries, the Leadership Fellows Program is an unparalleled tool for career development and succession planning.

"Susan was a remarkable leader and important member of the IWF community," said IWF Global CEO Stephanie O'Keefe. "Her passion for advancing women's leadership and commitment to thoughtful problem solving around societal issues are big parts of her legacy. Through this gift, she will continue to make a difference in the lives of others."

"One of the first women lawyers and international mediators of her era, Susan was a champion and advocate for women worldwide, ensuring greater access and opportunity for all," said Kimberly Cooper, IWF Global Board President. "It is fitting that, as a trailblazer in life, she would also leave provisions to carry on this important work so that other women will benefit from her generosity even after her passing. As a dear friend and IWF sister, I'm personally so honored that her legacy will carry on and help others in this meaningful way."

About the International Women's Forum : The International Women's Forum was founded in 1974 and now connects more than 8,200 women leaders in 77 Forums in 35 countries around the world. The membership is comprised of top women leaders across all professions and is the only organization of this scale that builds significant relationships among C-suite women across careers, cultures and continents. To learn more about IWF, visit: iwforum

About the IWF Leadership Fellows Program: IWF's world-class Leadership Fellows Program accelerates the career path of high-performing women, catalyzing their potential, and elevating their impact within organizations worldwide. Now in its 30th year, with more than 800 alumnae from 56 countries, the IWF Leadership Fellows Program is unique among leadership development programs globally. Its scope, rigor, and results make it an unparalleled tool for career development and succession planning. Applications can be found at:

