Economic Times ET Now Lists Humanify In India's Top 15 Visionary Brands And Founders

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To mark the end of 2024, ET Now from Economic Times released a list of Top 15 Visionary Brands and Founders in India. The list celebrates businesses who have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence and set new benchmarks in their industries.According to the ET Now report, Humanify Technologies made the list for disrupting the way that brands study their consumers. The report pointed out how Humanify's technology helps capture feedback at the very moment consumers experience products, delivering authentic data in real-time unlike current traditional methods. In addition, Ai helps to decode natural human conversations and observations, providing brands with nuanced data at unprecedented scale. This not only delivers quality insights but does this at scale and in ways previously unimaginable.ET Now's release states that the list honours outstanding accomplishments that have not only succeeded in a constantly changing market but also made a significant impact along the way. Geetika, Founder at Humanify, underscored the importance of creating social impact at Humanify and its role in guiding work at the technology company.“Technology can provide tremendous power to help businesses, but society is about people and that's where impact must occur. True to our name, Humanify has always been people-first. Our innovation is centered around enabling brands to be people-first in every decision they make, and technology helps us accomplish this. Humanify's inclusion in this list is testimony to this vision of building a people-first world”, commented Geetika.The article also mentions Humanify's previous inclusion in Inc 42's Top 30 startups list acknowledging its continuous focus on innovation, and underscoring Humanify's impact on the consumer research industry.For more information, please visit .About HumanifyHumanify is an Ai company that owns the research-tech platform Explorastory, a sense-making Ai platform. Explorastory translates the natural way of human expression via conversations and observations, into structured user research reports. The tech is designed to inform product and brand teams in real-time, helping make decisions that are people-focused and products that reflect real human needs. Humanify was rated amongst the Top 30 startups by the reputable publisher Inc'42 in 2023.Contact: Mehek Kharbanda at ...

