Hamilton Reserve Bank Adds Mexican Peso MXN As Customer Deposit Currency, Market Expansion In Latin America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEVIS, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Reserve Bank, the largest global commercial and asset custody bank HQ in the Caribbean region serving clients from 150 countries in 15 languages and 70 currencies has added the Mexican peso (MXN) as a standalone customer deposit currency in real time SWIFT wire speed.

Through a direct correspondent alliance with the world-renowned Banco Santander Mexico (SWIFT: BMSXMXMM), our customers can open new bank accounts 100% in minutes and transact in Mexican peso MXN satisfying the commercial banking and asset custody needs of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals, entities, importers, exporters, local residents, and FX participants, positioning Hamilton Reserve Bank as a leading fast, safe, and private global bank.

Powered by Temenos , the largest banking software firm globally that runs 80% of the world's largest banks, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory compliance history, meticulous client services, award-winning facial recognition technology, fast client approval online, fortress capital strength, and real time multicurrency bank wires worldwide.

Sir Tony Baldry, Chair of Hamilton Reserve Bank, says:“Mexico's large economy and gateway access to the vast LATAM and North American markets make the Mexican peso a fast-growing customer deposit currency. We are proud to collaborate with Banco Santander Mexico to expand in the LATAM markets.”

Hamilton Reserve Bank also specializes in asset protection for entities and individuals such as registering new businesses and opening bank accounts in one day in collaboration with AAA Global Incorporation & Trust, a duly licensed, 30-year-old registered agent and trust company.

