Bicycle Trip Market To Reach $5 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major bicycle trip participants include Backroads, Butterfield & Robinson, DuVine, Epic Road, Exodus Travels, G Adventures, Intrepid Travels, Tour Radar, Leisure, Trek Travel

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



The bicycle trip market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

Governments worldwide, especially in Europe and North America, are dedicating significant resources to expanding bike-friendly infrastructure, from dedicated lanes to extensive cycling networks, fostering market growth.



The market is segmented by trip type into solo, group, couple, and family categories. The group segment held 40% market share in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2034. Rising interest in group adventure and wellness activities is propelling segment growth, as group cycling offers social connection, safety benefits, and cost-sharing advantages, making it appealing to friends, families, and team-building groups. Group cycling events are becoming popular in scenic and challenging locations, providing participants with a balance of adventure and camaraderie. When segmented by purpose, the bicycle trip market includes eco-tourism, sightseeing and cultural exploration, health and wellness, adventure and thrill, and educational and historical tours.

The sightseeing and cultural exploration segment captured 33% of the market share in 2024, reflecting travelers' increasing desire for immersive, experience-based journeys. Cycling allows tourists to explore unique locales such as villages, historical sites, and scenic routes, promoting interaction with local cultures and fostering a more sustainable form of travel. This approach aligns with the "slow travel" trend, which emphasizes meaningful engagement with destinations, appealing to travelers who prioritize sustainable tourism and connections with local communities.

Europe bicycle trip market accounted for 45% revenue share in 2024, due to its extensive and well-maintained cycling infrastructure. The continent's vast network of cycling routes attracts cycling enthusiasts globally, with governments actively supporting sustainable tourism through subsidies, green trail development, and infrastructure funding. The emphasis on bike rentals, maps, and routes supports the exploration of both urban and rural areas, reinforcing Europe's appeal as a top cycling destination. Europe's leadership in cycling infrastructure and the appeal of group and culturally immersive cycling trips are central to this growth, making the market dynamic and responsive to evolving travel preferences.

