WOW24-7 Partners With Gorgias To Enhance Ecommerce Customer Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with Gorgias allows us to improve our services and help clients focus on growing their ecommerce businesses while we manage their customer support, even during the busiest times of the year” - Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WOW24-7 , a leading customer service outsourcing company, announced a new partnership with Gorgias , a top AI customer experience designed for ecommerce stores. This collaboration will help to provide faster, data-driven, and personalized customer support.



Gorgias empowers businesses to streamline customer interactions by centralizing communications, automating routine tasks, and seamlessly integrating with popular ecommerce platforms. With WOW24-7's extensive expertise in customer service and Gorgias's cutting-edge tools, this partnership is poised to redefine how businesses handle customer support, ensuring quicker and more effective resolutions.



This partnership comes at a crucial time as the e-commerce sector continues to grow rapidly. By integrating advanced AI capabilities with dedicated human support, WOW24-7 and Gorgias are setting a new standard for customer service excellence in the industry. Businesses can now achieve higher customer satisfaction and retention rates, driving overall growth and success.



Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7, said:“Partnering with Gorgias allows us to improve our services and help clients focus on growing their ecommerce businesses while we manage their customer support, even during the busiest times of the year.”



About WOW24-7

WOW24-7, with headquarters in Afton, Wyoming, and teams based in Europe and Latin America, provides 24/7 multilingual support for medium-sized companies in the ecommerce, SaaS, fashion, and travel industries worldwide. Its human-focused, technology-driven approach helps clients exceed customer expectations and thrive in their industry.



WOW24-7 also runs an important CX community called the Contact Center Perspectives podcast, which has 10,000+ members, including Chief Customer Officers, VPs of Customer Experience, Heads of Customer Operations, COOs, and CEOs worldwide. You may find the CCP podcast on the WOW24-7 website, YouTube, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

For more information, visit WOW24-7's website .



Media Contact:

Denys Dubner, CEO at WOW24-7 Phone: +1 855-709-4270 Email: ...

Denys Dubner

wow24-7

+1 855-709-4270

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.