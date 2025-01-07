Greenland’s Premier renews calls for independence from Denmark

(MENAFN) Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has renewed calls for the island's independence from Denmark, following US President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks about purchasing the territory. In his New Year’s address, Egede criticized what he described as the “shackles of the colonial era,” signaling a potential on independence. He emphasized that Greenland's future cooperation and trade should no longer be dependent on Denmark. Greenland has been an autonomous territory of Denmark since 1979, managing its internal affairs while Denmark oversees foreign and defense policies.



While Greenland has the legal right to declare independence, concerns over economic viability remain, as its economy is reliant on fishing and grants from Denmark, which make up about two-thirds of its budget. A 2016 poll showed 64% of Greenlanders in favor of independence, but a 2017 poll revealed 78% opposed if it meant a decline in living standards.



Trump’s recent comments about Greenland, calling it “an absolute necessity” for US national security, have been rejected by both Greenland and Denmark. Greenland’s leaders have reiterated that the island is not for sale, and Denmark is increasing its military presence in the Arctic to bolster security. Greenland’s strategic importance has grown due to its natural resources and location, especially as climate change makes the Arctic more accessible. The upcoming Greenland parliamentary elections will likely play a key role in shaping the island’s future direction.

