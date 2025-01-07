Government of Kerala and Coursera partner to train 60,000 learners in 2025, driving innovation and employment

(MENAFN- Avian We) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, 7 January 2025: The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), an initiative by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), the Government of Kerala, has partnered with Coursera, a leading global online learning platform, to equip youth across the state with industry-relevant skills. Announced at a special event held today at John Cox Engineering college Kanamoola, Thiruvananthapuram, this collaboration aims to train 60,000 Kerala residents in 2025, equipping them with critical skills for 17 high-demand digital job roles. The partnership is an integral part of KKEM, which seeks to train 30 lakh individuals and create 20 lakh jobs by 2026.



The vision of this program is not just focused on employment but also on building a robust talent pipeline that aligns education with industry needs, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth. This initiative is built on a two-pronged approach:

● Empowering the workforce of tomorrow: By introducing Coursera’s cutting-edge content and micro-credentials, graduating students will gain industry-relevant skills that make them job-ready from day one. This includes the Talent Accelerator Programme, a three-month intensive initiative for final-year students in higher education institutions across Kerala, with the first cohort launching in 250 colleges.

● Upskilling job seekers and professionals: Individuals seeking new opportunities or re-entering the workforce will gain access to role-based learning and credentials designed for high-demand digital jobs. Talent Curation Executives at local self-government nodes will be trained to manage job stations, driving skilling initiatives at the block panchayat level.



All learners will have access to 40 virtual academies focused on key domains such as AI/ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, creative design, logistics and supply chain, and digital marketing. These academies feature Professional Certificates from leading companies like Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce, designed to help learners from all backgrounds - regardless of degree or prior industry experience - gain the skills needed to launch their careers in just a few months.



“വൈജ്ഞാനിക സമ്പദ്ഘടനയിലേക്കുള്ള കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ പ്രയാണത്തിൽ വിജ്ഞാന തൊഴിലുകളിൽ നൈപുണ്യമുള്ള യുവതലമുറയുടെ പങ്ക് പ്രധാനമാണ്. കേരള ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ്റ് ആൻഡ് ഇന്നോവേഷൻ സ്ട്രാറ്റജിക് കൗൺസിലിന് കീഴിൽ കേരള നോളേജ് ഇക്കോണമി മിഷൻ നടത്തുന്ന വിജ്ഞാനകേരളം പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായ "ടാലെന്റ്റ് ആക്സസിലറേറ്റർ" പ്രോഗ്രാം വിജ്ഞാന തൊഴിലുകളിലേക്കുള്ള നമ്മുടെ യുവജനങ്ങളുടെ നൈപുണ്യം ഉയർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും എന്നതിൽ ഉറപ്പുണ്ട്” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.



Shri K.N. Balagopal, Finance Minister of Kerala said: “Kerala has always prioritized education and skill development as the foundation of its growth. This partnership with Coursera is a step forward in ensuring our youth and workforce are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. By aligning education with industry needs, we are not only fostering local innovation but also positioning Kerala as a hub of global talent and opportunity.”



“We are thrilled to partner with K-DISC on this transformative initiative. Kerala is setting an inspiring example of how collaboration between governments, educators, and industry can create a skilled workforce and unlock new opportunities for growth”, said Tim Hannan, Chief Marketing Officer, Coursera. “Together, we share a vision to make learning accessible to all, empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and fostering talent that excels both locally and globally.”



“This collaboration with Coursera embodies KKEM’s vision of building a future-ready Kerala. By offering learners globally recognized credentials and role-specific training, we are not just addressing the state’s employment goals but also empowering individuals with skills for a tech-driven economy, said Dr. Thomas Isaac, Chief Advisor, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.



Taking a community-driven approach, Coursera and KKEM will also train 1,000+ mentors from across Kerala, including faculty, career counselors, and community leaders, to provide personalized guidance to learners. Four-day mentor enablement workshops will be held in Trivandrum, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. Mentors will also receive Career Coach Certification from Coursera via the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) portal, equipping them to guide learners effectively and provide consistent support on skilling opportunities, ensuring development reaches every corner of the state.





