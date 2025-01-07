Renovus Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With Superior Health Holdings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enables Superior to expand its reach in home and hospice services within Louisiana and into neighboring states

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus") today announced a strategic partnership with Superior Health Holdings, Inc. ("Superior" or the "Company"), a leading provider of home health and hospice services throughout Louisiana.

Superior offers skilled nursing care, therapy services and home health aides within the comfort of its clients' homes. Demand for Superior's services is robust and growing, driven by the aging US population, while there has been a push from payors to move costs out of hospitals to home health and hospice care. The Company's staff consists of highly skilled nurses, aides, social workers, and physical, occupational and speech therapists. Superior was formed in 2021 as an aggregation of several agencies providing similar services throughout Louisiana and has since grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions, led by Chief Executive Officer, David Martin.

"We are excited to partner with the seasoned and accomplished team at Renovus as we look forward to bringing Superior's high-quality and compassionate care to more patients and families across the region," said David Martin.

"David and his team have established a strong leadership position in the growing home health and hospice care space in Louisiana with a unique focus on compassion for the people they serve," said Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus. "We are proud to support a dedicated team as we seek to advance the important impact Superior is making for people who choose to receive care in the comfort of their homes, while also growing to reach new communities in Louisiana and neighboring states."



Edgemont Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Polsinelli as legal counsel to Superior. Brentwood Capital Advisors served as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal counsel to Renovus. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Superior Health Holdings

Superior Health Holdings, Inc., based in Baton Rouge, LA, is a full-service family of agencies offering hospice and home health services utilizing registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, medical social workers, as well as, home health aides. Superior covers a large portion of southern Louisiana as well as northwest Louisiana.

To learn more, please visit:

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED