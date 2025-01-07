(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market will surpass US$1.42 billion in 2024
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Technological Advancements in AUV Design and Capabilities
The development of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced sensor systems has significantly enhanced the capabilities of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). AI and machine learning enable AUVs to perform complex tasks autonomously, improving their operational efficiency and reducing the need for human intervention.
Advanced sensors, including sonar, lidar, and imaging systems, have enhanced the ability of AUVs to navigate and perform underwater mapping, surveillance, and data collection. For example, Bluefin Robotics, a leading manufacturer, integrates advanced sonar systems into their AUVs, allowing for detailed seabed mapping and pipeline inspections. These technological advancements have broadened the scope of AUV applications, driving market growth.
The High Operational Cost of AUVs is Hampering the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market
The high operational cost of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) is a significant restraining factor impacting the market. These costs encompass several aspects, including the initial purchase price, maintenance, deployment, and operational expenses. AUVs require sophisticated technology for navigation, data collection, communication, and power management, leading to high manufacturing costs. For instance, advanced sensors, sonar systems, and propulsion technologies necessary for deep-sea exploration and military applications can be extremely expensive.
Maintenance costs also add to the financial burden, as AUVs often operate in harsh underwater environments that cause wear and tear on equipment. Regular servicing and repairs are crucial to ensure optimal performance and longevity, further driving up expenses. Moreover, the deployment of AUVs involves logistics and specialized personnel, which can be costly, particularly for extended missions or operations in remote locations.
Key Questions Answered
How is the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market evolving? What is driving and restraining the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market? How will each autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034? How will the market shares for each autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034? What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034? Will leading autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034? Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period? What are the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years? Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market? Where is the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) prices and recent developments.
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Growing Demand for Underwater Exploration and Research Driving the Market Growth Increasing Investments in Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Activities Rising Deployment of Advanced Technologies to ensure Border and Maritime Security
Market Restraining Factors
The High Operational Cost of AUVs is Hampering the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market AUVs Navigation and Control is the Need for Precise, Accurate Location Tracking and Guidance
Market Opportunities
Expansion of Market and New Product Launches Government Investing in Research into Aquatic Life Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players
Supply Chain Analysis
Regulatory Framework
Emerging Markets and Megatrends
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium) Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low to Medium) Competitive Rivalry (High) Threat of Substitutes (Low) Threat of New Entrants (High) PEST Analysis
Leading companies profiled in the report
Bluefin Robotics Boston Engineering Corporation ECA Group Exail Technologies SA Fugro General Dynamics Mission Systems Hibbard Inshore Hydromea Kongsberg Gruppen L3Harris Technologies Inc Liquid Robotics Lockheed Martin Corporation Oceaneering International, Inc Riptide Autonomous Solutions SAAB AB Teledyne Technologies Inc ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Shape
Torpedo Laminar Flow Body
By Type
Shallow AUVs (up to 100 m) Medium AUVs (up to 1,000m) Large AUVs (more than 1,000m).
By Payload Type
Cameras and Sensors Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Other Payload Types
By Technology
Collision Avoidance Communication Navigation Propulsion Imaging
By Application
Military & Defence Oil & Gas Environment Protection & Monitoring Oceanography Archeology & Exploration Search & Salvage Operations
North America
Europe
Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
MEA
GCC South Africa Rest of MEA
CONTACT:
