XConnect Partners with GSMA to Help Protect Operators, CPaaS Providers and Enterprises from International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF)

London, UK, 7th January 2025 - XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with the GSMA, the global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, to prevent International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF). GSMA IRSF Prevention will be leveraged in XConnect’s IRSFCheck™ solution to protect mobile operators, Communication as a Service (CPaaS) providers and enterprises from high-risk fraud destinations in real time.



GSMA IRSF Prevention forms a critical component of XConnect’s IRSFCheck™, part of its RiskALERT™ product suite. Its customers benefit from a dedicated solution that is underpinned by XConnect’s award winning Global Number Range (GNR) data, combined with the GSMA’s IRSF Prevention data, to stop individual fraudsters before an attack takes place. XConnect’s GNR data checks the number range, establishing whether numbers are valid and allocated to providers, and flags high-cost ranges. GSMA IRSF Prevention adds to this by immediately flagging reported revenue share fraud numbers and International Premium Rate numbers (IPRNs).



“Most IRSF is committed using unallocated number ranges and international premium rate numbers (IPRN). It is an escalating challenge for the telecoms industry and a significant threat to trust in communications,” said Fenton Bard, VP Global Sales at XConnect. “Together with the GMSA, we’re providing the industry with comprehensive and collaborative IRSF mitigation with the goal of restoring trust in telecoms. Our goal is to provide a quick and efficient way to easily identify high-risk numbers, improve margins and reduce damaging losses.”



The GSMA unites over 1,000 mobile operators and businesses across the ecosystem and related industries to advance innovation and reduce inequalities around the world. GSMA IRSF Protection gives operators, CPaaS providers and enterprises an over 90% detection rate on confirmed fraud cases. Its database is updated every 20 seconds using a unique scanning system and monitors all traffic.



“For more than a decade, International Revenue Share Fraud has been responsible for causing large financial losses for enterprises and communication service providers. Calls to International Premium Rate Numbers (IPRNs) are being hijacked on a regular basis and it's getting harder to distinguish legitimate traffic. This has heightened the urgency for proactive fraud detection,” said Jason Smith, Senior Director, Industry Services, GSMA. “Every day, thousands of incidents are spotted in our global threat feed helping the mobile industry tackle fraud. Our partnership with XConnect is strengthening the telecom industry’s anti-fraud capabilities, ensuring that voice calls are only delivered to and from real users.”



XConnect is leading the way in mitigating telecoms fraud by working closely with industry bodies. Its GNR data provides rapid phone number pre-validation through access to up-to-date number information.



About GSMA



The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.



About XConnect



XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc, consolidates, maintains and delivers trusted telephone number intelligence to world leading telecommunication service providers.



It processes information from hundreds of different global datasets and ensures that customers solve routing, validation, and fraud challenges in real time.

XConnect’s Number Information Services are used for voice and messaging routing, fraud protection and to identify and validate insights. They also support the deployment and evolution of next-generation communications, such as VoLTE and RCS.

Its service is accessed through its global distributed hybrid cloud platform using simple, secure, scalable real-time protocols and APIs.









