Scisparc: Mitocarex Bio Expands Research To Pancreatic Cancer Following Initial In-Vitro Positive Results

SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), its joint venture with Dr. Alon Silberman, is expanding its research and development efforts into pancreatic cancer following encouraging initial in-vitro results.

MitoCareX, which focuses on drug discovery and the development of cancer therapeutics targeting the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family, recently achieved positive results using pancreatic cancer cell lines. These findings build on MitoCareX's earlier success in developing a computationally advanced drug discovery platform that virtually screened millions of small molecules, identifying several as potential anti-cancer treatments.

By leveraging its in-vitro screening systems related to mitochondria, MitoCareX corroborated the anti-cancer biological activity of several small molecule structures discovered out of millions of them that were virtually screened the addition of pancreatic cancer to its existing focus on non-small cell lung cancer marks a significant expansion of its therapeutic ambitions.

Additionally, MitoCareX continues its efforts to create a predictive artificial intelligence (AI) model, utilizing the extensive virtual data generated during its discovery processes. This model is designed to efficiently navigate broader chemical spaces, with the goal of uncovering more novel anti-cancer scaffolds targeting the SLC25 protein family.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers, with a significant unmet medical need. According to the American Cancer Society , the 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 12% (as of 2023), one of the lowest among all cancers. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

