Turkish Airlines Introduces “UNESCO Türkiye Series” Amenity Kit Collection, Showcasing Türkiye’s Rich Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, driven by its mission to offer guests a peerless travel experience, is now carrying Türkiye’s unparalleled cultural treasures to the skies. The new amenity kit collection, called the “UNESCO Türkiye Series,” is inspired by six outstanding UNESCO World Heritage sites in Türkiye which are Nemrut, Göbeklitepe, Cappadocia, Ephesus, Ani, and Troy along with four different ebru (Turkish Marbling) designs and three traditional carpet-rug motifs. These new kits are now being offered in Business Class on flights ranging from five to eight hours, while different versions will be introduced in mid-January for Economy Class on flights lasting more than eight hours.



Developed in collaboration with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, this special collection highlights Turkish Airlines’ vision to not only provide comfort above the clouds but also showcase Türkiye’s historic and cultural values on the global stage. Each set is presented as a memorable travel keepsake that combines thousands of years of Anatolian history and artistic heritage with contemporary design elements.



A modern interpretation of traditional Turkish art, each kit includes hand and body lotion and lip balm formulated by the luxury fragrance brand Ex Nihilo. Additionally, around 80% of the materials used in items such as socks, eye masks, and toothbrushes are made from recycled materials and sustainable options like biodegradable cornstarch.



Commenting on the new collection, Turkish Airlines Chief Operations Officer M. Akif Konar stated: “With the UNESCO Türkiye Series, not only we are providing our guests with a memorable flight experience but we are also showcasing Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage to the world. As Turkish Airlines, we continue to maintain our lead in the global aviation sector with our sustainability-focused approach and our vision of preserving cultural values. This collection is a tangible expression of our efforts to present Anatolia’s millennia-old history and art to our passengers in a contemporary way. We hope our guests will form a unique bond with Türkiye’s deep-rooted past through these sets.”



With its “UNESCO Türkiye Series,” Turkish Airlines continues to set new standards in travel comfort and cultural storytelling. As the nation’s flag carrier, the airline remains committed to introducing the richness of Turkish culture to travellers around the globe while preserving and promoting Türkiye’s heritage in the skies.





