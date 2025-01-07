MG Motor Launches the New MG HS: A Bold Step in the Middle East’s Mid-Size SUV Segment

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (7 January 2025), MG Motor has announced the launch of the new MG HS, an exceptional mid-size SUV that redefines style, performance and technology in the sector. Building on the success of the first-generation MG HS, which was voted Middle East Car of the Year by a panel of industry experts in 2020, the new model is now available across the GCC, Iraq, and Jordan. The new MG HS brings a bold new vision to the segment, building further on its international success.



The new MG HS offers exceptional value for money, with prices starting from USD 21,600 (excluding VAT). With its sporty design and advanced features, the new MG HS is perfect for younger buyers seeking passion, drive and control in their everyday adventures.



The new MG HS is designed to stand out in the competitive mid-size SUV segment, offering a perfect balance of style, performance, and technology. Its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating highlights MG’s commitment to safety, with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) providing added convenience and protection. Safety is further enhanced with features such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Automated Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Blind Spot Information System. The vehicle includes a 360-degree HD camera, front and rear parking sensors, and up to six airbags, ensuring maximum occupant security.





MENAFN07012025003710014708ID1109062984