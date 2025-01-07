Al Masaood Group and Deep International Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Oil & Gas Solutions

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Group’s Projects, Engineering, and Services Division (PESD) has entered an exclusive agency agreement with Deep International, a renowned provider of compression and processing solutions. The agreement designates Al Masaood as the sole agent for Deep International’s products and Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (DBOM) projects in the UAE.

Deep International brings over 25 years of expertise in delivering fast-track, modular solutions for the oil and gas industry across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Their innovative approach, supported by a fleet of over 130,000 HP of gas compressors, ensures safe, reliable, and performance-driven solutions tailored to meet dynamic market demands.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “Al Masaood Group Industrial is committed to providing the best solutions in the energy sector. By partnering with Deep International and leveraging their extensive expertise, we hope to enhance operational efficiency and support the sustainable energy transition in the region.”

Chris McMillan, Vice President of Deep International, added: "Partnering with Al Masaood Group marks a pivotal moment for Deep International. Their understanding of regional markets and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver safe and reliable gas processing facilities that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

This collaboration comes as part of Al Masaood’s vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence across the energy sector, ensuring reduced downtime and optimized performance for clients. For more information, please visit:



MENAFN07012025004993011075ID1109062975