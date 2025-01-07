[CES 2025] KRAFTON UNVEILED CO-PLAYABLE CHARACTER BUILT WITH NVIDIA ACE

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 7 January 2025 - KRAFTON (CEO Changhan ‘CH’ Kim) unveiled an agentic framework in collaboration with NVIDIA at the world’s largest IT exhibition, CES 2025, held in Las Vegas.



The collaboration merges the strengths of KRAFTON, renowned for its exceptional game development expertise, with cutting-edge AI technology from NVIDIA. KRAFTON showcased AI innovation for games that’s poised to redefine the future of the global gaming industry.



A CPC is an AI companion that can interact with gamers, enabled by an on-device SLM (Small Language Model) for gaming, built with NVIDIA ACE technology. Unlike traditional NPCs (Non-Player Characters), CPCs are equipped with the ability to interact and cooperate with users, as they understand and respond to game situations in a human-like manner.



KRAFTON plans to expand the use of CPC technology across its gaming portfolio, including inZOI, to transform the user experience.



CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, said, “CES 2025 marks a significant milestone for KRAFTON as we work to unveil AI technology that will revolutionize the gaming industry.” He continued, “We plan to closely collaborate with NVIDIA to drive the transformation of the user experience with AI-powered innovation built with NVIDIA ACE, such as CPC, that’s poised to redefine the future of gaming.”



Keita Iida, Vice President, Developer Relations at NVIDIA, said, “AI is transforming the way games are created and played. By bringing our innovative AI technology, such as NVIDIA ACE, to a range of their live games, KRAFTON is unlocking co-playable characters for new, unique experiences.”



Since establishing its Deep Learning Division in 2022, KRAFTON has secured various core AI technologies such as LM/NLP (Natural Language Processing), 3D Vision & Animation, Voice Synthesis (STT/TTS), RL (Reinforcement Learning), and Multi-modal Learning. In addition, KRAFTON demonstrated the company’s R&D competitiveness by presenting several papers at international AI conferences, including NeurIPS (Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems), ICML (International Conference on Machine Learning), and ICLR (International Conference on Learning Representations).





MENAFN07012025003109013449ID1109062963