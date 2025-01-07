(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This global strategic report presents rates of MSC clinical trials, scientific publications, patents, funding events, and collaborations. It presents the pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics, identifies market opportunities and threats, and explores future directions and emerging applications. It reveals innovative MSC products, services, and technologies offered by 125 leading competitors. Finally, it presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by geography and business segment with future forecasts through 2031.
Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells / Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) - Advances & Applications, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MSCs are multipotent cells that have been referred to as mesenchymal stem cells, medicinal signaling cells, and mesenchymal stromal cells, reflecting their versatility and diverse applications. MSCs can differentiate into a variety of cell types, such as osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, and adipocytes. Their unique ability to secrete factors that promote tissue repair and modulate their microenvironment with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects makes them essential in regenerative medicine. Furthermore, their immuno-evasive properties make MSCs particularly suitable for allogenic transplantation.
MSCs serve as vital raw materials across numerous industries, including regenerative medicine, cosmeceuticals, and cultured meat production.
Key applications include:
Cell-based therapies for musculoskeletal diseases, spinal injuries, and cardiovascular conditions. Engineered tissues and organs, such as skin, bone, blood vessels, and liver. Cell-derived products, such as exosomes and growth factors, utilized in cosmetics and skincare. Cultured meat production, leveraging MSCs' role in muscle development and their ability to differentiate into muscle and fat cells. Globally, 12 MSC-based therapies have been approved for various indications, with the majority concentrated in South Korea, Japan, and the EU.
Specifically, the Republic of Korea has approved five products: Queencell from Anterogen, Cellgram AMI from Pharmicell, Cupistem from Anterogen, Cartistem from Medipost, and NeuroNataR from Corestem. Japan has approved two products: Temcell HS from JCR Pharmaceuticals and Stemirac from Nipro Corporation.
The EMA in Europe has approved two products: Holoclar from Chiesi Farmaceutici and Alofisel from TiGenix/Takeda. India has approved one product: Stempeucel from Stempeutics. Iran has approved one product: MesestroCell developed by Cell Tech Pharmed. Finally, Australia has approved one product: Remestemcel-L from Mesoblast.
Despite this progress, no MSC-based therapeutic have yet received U.S. FDA approval, although the FDA is actively reviewing Mesoblast's Remestemcel-L.
The cosmeceutical market is also rapidly adopting MSC-derived products, particularly exosomes, to leverage their anti-aging and regenerative properties, with companies like L'Oreal and Johnson & Johnson investing heavily in this space. Similarly, cultured meat companies are utilizing MSCs for producing muscle and fat cells, enhancing taste and texture. Groundbreaking approvals, such as lab-grown chicken by Upside Foods and Good Meat, have paved the way for further growth in this industry.
MSC-based gene editing is expanding, enabling the overexpression of antitumor genes and therapeutic factors. Researchers are also exploring the use of MSCs in 3D printing and engineered organ production, with breakthroughs anticipated in the next decade.
Importantly, companies like Cynata Therapeutics are pioneering iPSC-derived MSC production technologies, enabling large-scale therapeutic development. Today there are at least eight companies who are involved with the development of iPSC-derived MSCs therapeutics (iMSCs), including Cynata Therapeutics, Eterna Therapeutics, Implant Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Fujifilm CDI, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Kiji Therapeutics.
There are also over 1,670 clinical trials involving MSCs are registered on Nearly 75% of these clinical studies are using MSCs for the development of regenerative medicine (RM) products. Approximately 14% of the studies are using MSCs for disease modeling. The remaining 11% of the studies are using MSCs for drug discovery and cytotoxicity testing applications.
Challenges in these trials include maintaining MSC phenotype and functionality during expansion. However, ongoing advancements suggest a promising future, with projections for at least 50 globally approved MSC-based products by 2040, averaging 3-4 new approvals annually.
Key Players in MSC Research Products
The demand for MSC-based research products has surged in recent years, with major suppliers expanding their portfolios. Companies like RoosterBio have increased the access to quality MSCs through supply chain industrialization, standardized cell bank product forms, and fit-for-purpose cGMP-compatible cells and media systems.
Other leading MSC research product suppliers include PromoCell, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), ScienCell Research Laboratories, and the ATCC.
Challenges and Opportunities
While MSC commercialization faces hurdles-such as scalability and regulatory approval-opportunities abound. The market for MSC-based products is poised for notable growth across the research, therapeutic, cosmetic, and food industries. Within this rapidly changing landscape, having a thorough understanding of the competition is essential.
This global strategic report presents rates of MSC clinical trials, scientific publications, patents, funding events, and collaborations. It presents the pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics, identifies market opportunities and threats, and explores future directions and emerging applications. It reveals innovative MSC products, services, and technologies offered by 125 leading competitors. Finally, it presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by geography and business segment with future forecasts through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCs): AN OVERVIEW
Stabilization of hMSCs as a Technology The Impact of MSCs on Regenerative Medicine Timeline of MSC Nomenclature Sources of MSCs Cell Surface Markers in MSCs In vitro Differentiation Potentials of MSCs Soluble Factors Secreted by MSCs Stemness Genes Present in MSCs Types of MSCs and their Biomedical Applications Genes that are Pivotal for MSC's Properties
MSC-BASED CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
MSC-Based Clinical Studies by Geography Sources of MSCs used in Current Clinical Trials Share of Autologous & Allogeneic MSCs Clinical Trials MSC-Based Clinical Trials by Disease Indication MSC-Based Clinical Trials by Phase of Study Select MSC-Based Clinical Trials
MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCS): PATENT LANDSCAPE
MSC Patent Publications by Jurisdiction MSC Patent Applicants MSC Patent Inventors MSC Patent Owners Legal Status of MSC Patent Applications MSC-Derived Exosome Patents Patents for iPSC-Derived MSCs MSC Patents by Therapy Type
PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON MSCS
MSC MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS: AN OVERVIEW
Methods of Isolations of MSCs Cell Expansion: Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors Downstream Processing of MSCs Autologous & Allogeneic MSC Manufacturing: A Comparison MSC Manufacturing Economics in Small Scale Large Scale Manufacturing of MSCs
CELL & GENE THERAPY CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
Staff Shortage Need for Automation Capacity Constraints CDMO Platforms with Greater Potentials CMOs/CDMOs Geographic Distribution of Manufacturing Facilities Continued Rise of Outsourcing Major CDMOs in the U.S Major Cell & Gene Therapy CDMOs in Europe U.K.'s Domination in European Contract Manufacturing
BIOENGINEERING SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MSC'S FUNCTIONS
Small Molecule Priming of MSCs Particle Engineering of MSCs Genetic Engineering of MSCs Examples of Bioengineered MSCs to Produce Anticancer Therapeutics Engineered MSCs for Neurological Conditions Engineered MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases Engineered MSCs for Lung Injury Engineered MSCs for Diabetes Bioengineering Approaches to Improve MSC Administration
MAJOR DISEASES ADDRESSED BY MSCS
Studies Using MSCs for Autoimmune Diseases Studies using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases Studies using MSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases Studies using MSCs for Bone & Cartilage Diseases Studies using MSCs in GvHD Studies using MSCs in Crohn's Disease Studies using MSCs in Type 1 Diabetes Studies using MSCs in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Studies using MSCs in Parkinson's Disease Studies using MSCs in Alzheimer's Disease Studies using MSCs in Kidney Failure Studies using MSCs in Spinal Cord Injury Studies using MSCs for Wound Healing
RECENT COLLABORATIONS IN MSC SECTOR, 2020-2024
Collaboration between BioSolution Designs & RoosterBio Collaboration between CytoMed Therapeutics, Ltd. & Sengkang General Hospital . 171 Collaboration between REPROCELL & Histocell Collaboration between FUJIFILM Dyosynth & RoosterBio RoosterBio's Collaboration with AGC Biologics RoosterBio's Partnership with ShiftBio RoosterBio's Partnership with Univercells Technologies Collaboration between Cynata & Fujifilm Collaboration between American CryoStem Corp. & BioTherapeutic Lab Corp. RoosterBio's Collaboration with Sartorius Collaboration between American CryoStem and CRADA RoosterBio's Collaboration with Sartorius Korea Biotech Collaboration between Catalent & BrainStorm Collaboration between Cipla & Stempeutics Aethlon's Collaboration with University of Pittsburgh RoosterBio's Collaboration with Senti Biosciences
MSC-BASED PRODUCTS IN THE MARKET
Approved MSC Therapies
Queencell Cellgram AMI Cupistem Cartistem NeuroNataR Holoclar Remestemcel-L Temcell HS Stempeucel Alifosel MesestroCell Stemirac
Marketed Biomaterial Carrier-Based MSCs & MSC Progenitors
Osteocel AlloStem Grafix Cellentra VCBM Trinity ELITE Map3 BIO4 Trinity Evolution Carticel Chondron DeNovo NT Chondrocelect Ossron JACC MACI Ortho-ACI Ossgrow Cartigrow
Topical Cosmetic Products Containing MSCs/MSC-Derived Exosomes
MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Size for MSC Therapies Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)
COMPANY PROFILES
Advancells Aegle Therapeutics AGC Biologics AlloSource, Inc. Ambulero American CryoStem Corporation American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Amniotics Andelyn Biosciences Anemocyte S.r.l Anterogen, Co., Ltd. Avid Bioservices, Inc. Bacthera Baylx, Inc BioCardia BioCentriq BioEden, Inc Bioinova s.r.o BioRestorative Therapies Bioscience Institute S.p.A Blue Horizon International Boehringer Ingelheim BioXellence Bonus Biogroup, Ltd BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Catalent CCRM Cell2Cure ApS Cell Care Therapeutics Cellcolabs CELLeBRAIN Cellipont Bioservices Celprogen, Inc CellProthera CellResearch Corporation, Pte, Ltd. Cell Surgical Network (CSN) Celltex Therapeutics Corporation CellTherapies Cellular Biomedicine Group Charless River Laboratories CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc CorestemChemon, Inc. Creative Bioarray Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc Curia Global, Inc Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd. Cytovance Biologics Defined Bioscience, Inc Direct Biologics eQcell, Inc. Excellos Exosla Therapeutics EXOSOMEplus Exothera Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Future Cell Japan, Co., Ltd. Genezen GenScript Biotech Corporation Hope Biosciences, Implant Therapeutics, Inc INCELL Corporation InGeneron Invitrx Therapeutics Japan Tissue Engineering, Co., Ltd. (J-TEC) JCR Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. Jointechlabs Kangstem Biotech, Co., Ltd. Kimera Labs LifeCell Longeveron Lonza Group, Ltd Lorem Cytori USA, Inc. MEDPOST Mesoblast, Ltd Millipore Sigma NecstGen NextCell NIPRO Corporation Novadip Biosciences Novus Biologicals NuVasive OCT Therapies & Research Pvt., Ltd OmniaBio, Inc Orthocell, Ltd Orthofix Medical, Inc. Ossium Health Personal Cell Sciences Corporation Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. Pfizer CentreOne Pluri Biotech, Ltd. Porton Advanced Prometheus Life Technologies PromoCell PuREC, Co., Ltd Regrow Biosciences Reliance Life Sciences Remedy Cell Rentschler Biopharma REPROCELL USA Resilence RESTEM RHEACELL Richter-HELM RoosterBio RTI Surgical RoslinCT Samsung Biologics San Bio, Co., Ltd. Smith & Nephew, Inc StemBioSys, Inc STEMCELL Technologies, Inc Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc Stemmatters StemMedical Stempeutics Research Pvt., Ltd StromaBio TaiwanBio Therapeutics, Co., Ltd Takeda Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd Tempo Bioscience ThermoFisher Scientific Vericel Corporation Wuxi App Tec Xintela
