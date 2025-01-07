Rellevate Partners With Palm Beach County To Empower Their Homeless Population

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your Money - Anytime

Rellevate Provides Services to Palm Beach County Homeless

- Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEOSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate, Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced to deliver innovative digital services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has been chosen by Palm Beach County, through a competitive bidding process, to deliver benefits and empower its homeless population. Rellevate partners with private and public sector organizations to deliver these services through its proprietary technology platform, enabling real-time money movement and flexible account funding options.“Rellevate is honored to collaborate with Palm Beach County on this impactful initiative,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.“By Palm Beach County officials selecting Rellevate to support the homeless population, we can empower them to purchase necessary everyday items, such as food, hygiene products, and clothing, with dignity and control. This program directly aligns with our mission to help those that need it most by empowering Americans to access, move, and use their money – anytime.”Through this partnership, Rellevate will equip Palm Beach County with payment tools and solutions that will be provided to the homeless population in the county to support their well-being.About Rellevate, Inc., ( )Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.

Victoria Lopez Negrete

Rellevate, Inc.

+1 2815363597

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.